Gamecocks in the pros: One USC alum 8-0 on the season

THE SHOW
Jackie Bradley Jr., OF, Boston
Hitting .194 with nine doubles, one triple, two home runs and 12 RBIs in 55 games. Has six stolen bases.
Sam Dyson, RHP, San Francisco
Is 2-0 with a 2.22 ERA in 29 appearances. He has 23 strikeouts and nine walks in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
Whit Merrifield, INF, Kansas City
Hitting .283 with 18 doubles, four home runs and 22 RBIs in 61 games. Has 14 stolen bases.
Jordan Montgomery, LHP, New York Yankees
Season over – Tommy John surgery. Finished 2-0 with a 3.62 ERA in six starts. He had 23 strikeouts and 12 walks in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
Steve Pearce, OF/1B, Toronto
Currently on 10-Day Disabled List. Hitting .273 with five doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs in 22 games.
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto
Hitting .244 with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 33 RBIs in 57 games.
MINOR LEAGUES
Gene Cone, OF, High-A St. Lucie (New York Mets)
Hitting .255 with four doubles and nine RBIs in 45 games. Has five stolen bases.
Wil Crowe, RHP, High-A Potomac (Washington)
Is 8-0 with a 2.56 ERA in 11 appearances (10 starts). He has 54 strikeouts and 24 walks in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
Alex Destino, OF, Low-A Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
Hitting .200 with one RBI in three games.
Tanner English, OF, Double-A Chattanooga (Minnesota)
Hitting .187 with nine doubles, two triples and 13 RBI in 48 games. Has 10 stolen bases.
Grayson Greiner, C, Triple-A Toledo (Detroit)
Hitting .267 with four doubles, one triple, a home run, and 10 RBIs in 22 games. Was hitting .269 with two doubles and four RBIs in eight games with Detroit.
Bryan Harper, LHP, Double-A Harrisburg (Washington)
Is 1-1 with a 3.10 ERA with three saves in 19 appearances. He has 21 strikeouts and 13 walks in 20 1/3 innings pitched.
Tyler Johnson, RHP, Low-A Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
Is 5-0 with a 1.50 ERA with six saves in 18 appearances. He has 41 strikeouts and nine walks in 24 innings pitched.
Kyle Martin, 1B, Double-A Reading (Philadelphia)
Hitting .181 with eight doubles, four home runs and 15 RBIs in 42 games.
Evan Marzilli, OF, Triple-A Reno (Arizona)
Hitting .264 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and 13 RBIs in 34 games. Has one stolen base.
Marcus Mooney, INF, High-A Florida (Atlanta)
Hitting .229 with three doubles and six RBIs in 36 games.
Peter Mooney, INF, Triple-A New Orleans (Miami)
Currently on 7-Day Disabled List. Hitting .294 with one double, one triple and two RBIs in 11 games.
John Parke, LHP, Low-A Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
Is 6-3 with a 2.47 ERA in 12 starts. He has 61 strikeouts and 10 walks in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
Josh Reagan, LHP, Low-A Beloit (Oakland)
Is 0-3 with a 3.91 ERA with four saves in 16 appearances (one start). He has 14 strikeouts and 12 walks in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
Michael Roth, LHP, Triple-A Round Rock (Texas)
Is 1-0 with a 4.22 in three appearances (one start). He has four strikeouts and two walks in 10 2/3 innings pitched. Was 1-2 with a 3.03 ERA in seven appearances (five starts) with Iowa. He had 23 strikeouts and 17 walks in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
Clarke Schmidt, RHP, Tampa, (New York Yankees)
Currently on 60-Day Disabled List. No 2018 stats
Max Schrock, INF, Triple-A Memphis (St. Louis)
Hitting .286 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 23 RBIs in 54 games. Has seven stolen bases.
Joel Seddon, RHP, Double-A Midland (Oakland)
Is 4-3 with a 5.25 ERA in 11 starts. He has 43 strikeouts and 17 walks in 58 1/3 innings pitched.
Christian Walker, INF, Triple-A Reno (Arizona)
Hitting .243 with five doubles, one triple, four home runs and 18 RBIs in 30 games. Was hitting .125 with one double, one home run and two RBIs in 16 games with Arizona
Dom Thompson-Williams, OF, Class-A Tampa (New York Yankees)
Hitting .246 with four doubles, one triple, four home runs and 13 RBIs in 19 games. Has two stolen bases. Was hitting .378 with one double, five home runs and nine RBIs in 10 games. Had three stolen bases
Braden Webb, RHP, Class-A Carolina (Milwaukee)
Is 3-5 with a 4.84 ERA in 11 starts. He has 47 strikeouts and 27 walks in 48 1/3 innings pitched.
Tyler Webb, LHP, San Diego
Is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in 14 appearances. He has 19 strikeouts and six walks in 16 innings pitched. Was 0-1 with a 12.60 ERA in four appearances with San Diego. He had four strikeouts and three walks in 5 innings pitched.
Taylor Widener, RHP, Double-A Jackson (Arizona)
Is 3-3 with a 2.77 ERA in 12 starts. He has 77 strikeouts and 20 walks in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
Jack Wynkoop, LHP, Double-A Hartford (Colorado)
Is 2-5 with a 5.64 ERA in 11 starts. He has 28 strikeouts and 13 walks in 59 innings pitched.
