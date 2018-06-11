How to watch South Carolina play in Omaha-or-go-home game against Arkansas

South Carolina breaks down Super Regional win over Arkansas, looks forward to Game 3 South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston and junior shortstop LT Tolbert talk about how the Gamecocks bounced back to even their NCAA tournament Super Regional with Arkansas on Sunday and what they're expecting from Monday's decisive Game 3 Greg Hadley ×

