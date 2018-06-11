How to watch South Carolina play in Omaha-or-go-home game against Arkansas

It all comes down to one final game — with a win, South Carolina baseball will advance to its 12th College World Series. A loss will send the Gamecocks home for the summer.
But who will start atop the mound for USC's biggest game of the year Monday is still a mystery.
After Carolina's 8-5 victory Sunday to extend its NCAA tournament Super Regional with Arkansas, coach Mark Kingston declined to name a starting pitcher for Monday's pivotal Game 3, though he did say it will one of two freshmen — Carmen Mlodzinski and Logan Chapman.
"We'll look at one of those guys. We'll look at matchups and we'll make a decision based on what we think gives us our best chance,' Kingston said. "We'll be all hands on deck ... no doubt about it. We have a lot of guys in that dugout who want to be a part of it and contribute."
Both Chapman and Mlodzinski briefly warmed up in the bullpen during Sunday's game, but neither made an appearance.
In the opposing dugout, Arkansas will be going with junior righty Isaiah Campbell as its starter, despite the fact that he faced just three batters and did not record a single out in his last start, the NCAA regional final against Dallas Baptist. Coach Dave Van Horn insisted Sunday that he has faith in Campbell.
"I feel fine with Isaiah. He's got great stuff," Van Horn said. "If he comes out and does what he can do, he'll be out there for a while. If he doesn't, we'll go to the next guy."
The Gamecocks are trying to become the first team all season to win a series at Baum Stadium — the Razorbacks are 34-4 at home this year. USC is also 2-4 against Arkansas this season.
"We have confidence regardless of their record,' junior shortstop LT Tolbert said. "We don't even really look at that stuff. Just trying to focus on each game. I think we've matched up well with them all year, despite only winning two of the games so far. We know we have a lot of confidence ourselves.
The game will be televised on ESPN2, not ESPN as originally scheduled. Game 3 of Florida and Auburn's Super Regional was shifted to 8 p.m., taking Carolina and Arkansas' spot, forcing an adjustment.
Who: South Carolina (37-25) vs. Arkansas (43-19), Game 3
When: 7 p.m. Monday, June 11
Where: Baum Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas
Watch: ESPN2
Listen: 107.5 FM in Columbia, South Carolina
Probable pitchers: South Carolina — TBA; Arkansas — Jr. RHP Isaiah Campbell (4-6, 4.17 ERA)
