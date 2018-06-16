Gamecocks in the Pros: Tyler Johnson having strong season

THE SHOW

Jackie Bradley Jr., OF, Boston

Hitting .185 with 10 doubles, one triple, three home runs and 15 RBIs in 62 games. Has seven stolen bases.

Sam Dyson, RHP, San Francisco

Is 2-1 with a 2.64 ERA and one save in 33 appearances. He has 25 strikeouts and 11 walks in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

Grayson Greiner, C, Detroit

Hitting .267 with two doubles and five RBIs in nine games. Was hitting .269 with four doubles, one triple, two home runs, and 12 RBIs in 22 games with Triple-A Toledo.

Whit Merrifield, INF, Kansas City

Hitting .291 with 21 doubles, four home runs and 22 RBIs in 66 games. Has 14 stolen bases.

Jordan Montgomery, LHP, New York Yankees

Season over – Tommy John surgery. Finished 2-0 with a 3.62 ERA in six starts. He had 23 strikeouts and 12 walks in 27 1/3 innings pitched.

Steve Pearce, OF/1B, Toronto

Currently on 10-Day Disabled List. Hitting .273 with five doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs in 22 games.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto

Hitting .231 with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 34 RBIs in 62 games.

Former Blythewood and South Carolina standout Grayson Greiner made his major-league debut on Sunday with the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City. Greiner also recorded his first major-league hit in the 4-2 loss to the Royals.

MINOR LEAGUES

Gene Cone, OF, High-A St. Lucie (New York Mets)

Hitting .257 with four doubles and 13 RBIs in 53 games. Has five stolen bases.

Wil Crowe, RHP, High-A Potomac (Washington)

Is 9-0 with a 2.44 ERA in 12 appearances (11 starts). He has 60 strikeouts and 26 walks in 66 1/3 innings pitched.

Alex Destino, OF, Rookie League Great Falls (Chicago White Sox)

Hitting .000 in one game. Was hitting .200 with one RBI in three games at Kannapolis.

Tanner English, OF, Double-A Chattanooga (Minnesota)

Hitting .192 with nine doubles, two triples and 14 RBIs in 53 games. Has 10 stolen bases.

Bryan Harper, LHP, Double-A Harrisburg (Washington)

Is 1-1 with a 2.59 ERA with three saves in 21 appearances. He has 22 strikeouts and 16 walks in 24 1/3 innings pitched.

Tyler Johnson, RHP, Low-A Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)

Is 5-0 with a 1.44 ERA with seven saves in 19 appearances. He has 43 strikeouts and nine walks in 25 innings pitched.

Kyle Martin, 1B, Double-A Reading (Philadelphia)

Hitting .187 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 1 RBI .

Evan Marzilli, OF, Triple-A Reno (Arizona)

Hitting .267 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 14 RBIs in 37 games. Has one stolen base.

Marcus Mooney, INF, High-A Florida (Atlanta)

Hitting .219 with three doubles and six RBIs in 39 games.

Peter Mooney, INF, Double-A Jacksonville (Miami)

Hitting .000 in two games. Was hitting .294 with one double, one triple and two RBIs in 11 games with Triple-A New Orleans.

John Parke, LHP, Low-A Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)

Is 6-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 13 starts. He has 66 strikeouts and 13 walks in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

Josh Reagan, LHP, Low-A Beloit (Oakland)

Is 1-3 with a 3.77 ERA with four saves in 18 appearances (one start). He has 18 strikeouts and 12 walks in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

Michael Roth, LHP, Triple-A Round Rock (Texas)

Is 2-1 with a 3.52 in five appearances (four starts). He has 13 strikeouts and seven walks in 23 innings pitched. Was 1-2 with a 3.03 ERA in seven appearances (five starts) with Iowa. He had 23 strikeouts and 17 walks in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

Clarke Schmidt, RHP, Tampa, (New York Yankees)

Currently on 60-Day Disabled List. No 2018 stats

Max Schrock, INF, Triple-A Memphis (St. Louis)

Hitting .279 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 25 RBIs in 58 games. Has seven stolen bases.

Joel Seddon, RHP, Double-A Midland (Oakland)

Is 4-4 with a 4.98 ERA in 13 starts. He has 52 strikeouts and 20 walks in 72 1/3 innings pitched.

Christian Walker, INF, Triple-A Reno (Arizona)

Hitting .299 with eight doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 25 RBIs in 34 games. Was hitting .176 with one double, one home run and two RBIs in 17 games with Arizona

Dom Thompson-Williams, OF, High-A Tampa (New York Yankees)

Hitting .226 with four doubles, one triple, five home runs and 14 RBIs in 25 games. Has four stolen bases. Was hitting .378 with one double, five home runs and nine RBIs in 10 games. Had three stolen bases

Braden Webb, RHP, High-A Carolina (Milwaukee)

Is 3-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 12 starts. He has 57 strikeouts and 32 walks in 54 innings pitched.

Tyler Webb, LHP, Triple-A El Paso (San Diego)

Is 1-1 with a 2.55 ERA in 16 appearances. He has 22 strikeouts and eight walks in 17 2/3 innings pitched. Was 0-1 with a 12.60 ERA in four appearances with San Diego. He had four strikeouts and three walks in 5 innings pitched.

Taylor Widener, RHP, Double-A Jackson (Arizona)

Is 4-3 with a 2.53 ERA in 13 starts. He has 89 strikeouts and 22 walks in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

Jack Wynkoop, LHP, Double-A Hartford (Colorado)

Is 2-6 with a 6.61 ERA in 12 starts. He has 28 strikeouts and 13 walks in 64 innings pitched.