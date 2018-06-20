USC pitcher signs, ready to begin pro baseball career

Cody Morris is ready to begin his professional baseball career.
Morris signed his professional contract with the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday. The Indians picked the right-hander in the seventh round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft. He was a junior and had the option to return for his senior season.
Baseball America’s Jim Callis reported Morris’ signing bonus is for the full $186,000 slot value. Morris was 9-3 with a 3.46 ERA in 16 starts this season for USC. He struck out 87 in 83 1/3 innings pitched.
Morris will likely begin his pro career with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, the Indians’ shortseason affiliate in the New York Penn League.
South Carolina had a record 10 players on its roster drafted this year.
List of South Carolina's MLB draftees
Second round
55. Texas Rangers, Owen White, P, (USC Signee) – Signed for $1.5 million
Third Round
83. New York Mets, Carlos Cortes, INF
Fourth round
110. New York Mets, Adam Hill, P
Fifth round
150. Tampa Bay Rays, Taj Bradley, P, (USC Signee) – Signed $747,500
Seventh round
223. Cleveland Indians, Cody Morris, P – Signed $185,600
10th round
287. Philadelphia Phillies, Madison Stokes, SS
11th round
339. Arizona Diamondbacks, Blaze Alexander, SS (USC Signee) – Signed $500,000
12th round
349. Cincinnati Reds, Josiah Sightler, LHP (USC Signee)
13th round
371. Washington Nationals, Graham Lawson, RHP
399. Arizona Diamondbacks, LT Tolbert, SS
17th round
521. Washington Nationals, Ridge Chapman, P
23rd round
683. Oakland A's, Jonah Bride, 3B
698. Chicago Cubs, Hunter Taylor, C
27th round
799. Cincinnati Reds, Eddy Demurias, P
39th round
1177. New York Yankees, Brady Allen, P, (USC Signee)
40th round
1205. Milwaukee Brewers, Wes Clarke, C (USC Signee)
