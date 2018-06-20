Gamecocks' Cody Morris delivers "one of the biggest outings" USC has had this year

USC pitcher signs, ready to begin pro baseball career

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

June 20, 2018 11:28 AM

Cody Morris is ready to begin his professional baseball career.

Morris signed his professional contract with the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday. The Indians picked the right-hander in the seventh round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft. He was a junior and had the option to return for his senior season.

Baseball America’s Jim Callis reported Morris’ signing bonus is for the full $186,000 slot value. Morris was 9-3 with a 3.46 ERA in 16 starts this season for USC. He struck out 87 in 83 1/3 innings pitched.

Morris will likely begin his pro career with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, the Indians’ shortseason affiliate in the New York Penn League.

South Carolina had a record 10 players on its roster drafted this year.

List of South Carolina's MLB draftees

Second round

55. Texas Rangers, Owen White, P, (USC Signee) – Signed for $1.5 million

Third Round

83. New York Mets, Carlos Cortes, INF

Fourth round

110. New York Mets, Adam Hill, P

Fifth round

150. Tampa Bay Rays, Taj Bradley, P, (USC Signee) – Signed $747,500

Seventh round

223. Cleveland Indians, Cody Morris, P – Signed $185,600

10th round

287. Philadelphia Phillies, Madison Stokes, SS

11th round

339. Arizona Diamondbacks, Blaze Alexander, SS (USC Signee) – Signed $500,000

12th round

349. Cincinnati Reds, Josiah Sightler, LHP (USC Signee)

13th round

371. Washington Nationals, Graham Lawson, RHP

399. Arizona Diamondbacks, LT Tolbert, SS

17th round

521. Washington Nationals, Ridge Chapman, P

23rd round

683. Oakland A's, Jonah Bride, 3B

698. Chicago Cubs, Hunter Taylor, C

27th round

799. Cincinnati Reds, Eddy Demurias, P

39th round

1177. New York Yankees, Brady Allen, P, (USC Signee)

40th round

1205. Milwaukee Brewers, Wes Clarke, C (USC Signee)

