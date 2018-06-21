One of South Carolina baseball's top relievers last season not signing with MLB team

South Carolina baseball will get one of its top relievers from the 2018 campaign back for another year, as junior pitcher Graham Lawson announced Thursday that he will not sign with the MLB team who drafted him, the Washington Nationals, "due to some other circumstances," he wrote on Twitter.
Lawson made 22 appearances for the Gamecocks this past season, third most of any pitcher on the team, and threw 27 1/3 innings, recording a 1-1 record, three saves, 5.60 ERA and a .248 batting average against. He was picked in the 13th round of the draft and was widely expected to sign, but according to John Whittle of The Big Spur, he failed his physical with the team.
USC is less than two weeks into its offseason but has already had plenty of movement across its roster in that time — four players have reportedly decided to transfer, two undergraduate pitchers have signed professional contracts and coach Mark Kingston has added a late junior college transfer.
Comments