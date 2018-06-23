Gamecocks in the Pros: Clarke Schmidt makes his debut

Stats through Friday games
THE SHOW
Jackie Bradley Jr., OF, Boston
Hitting .181 with 10 doubles, one triple, four home runs and 17 RBIs in 67 games. Has seven stolen bases.
Sam Dyson, RHP, San Francisco
Is 2-1 with a 2.94 ERA and two saves in 36 appearances. He has 27 strikeouts and 11 walks in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
Grayson Greiner, C, Detroit
Hitting .270 with three doubles and five RBIs in 11 games. Was hitting .269 with four doubles, one triple, two home runs, and 12 RBIs in 22 games with Triple-A Toledo.
Whit Merrifield, INF, Kansas City
Hitting .285 with 22 doubles, four home runs and 23 RBIs in 72 games. Has 16 stolen bases.
Jordan Montgomery, LHP, New York Yankees
Season over – Tommy John surgery. Finished 2-0 with a 3.62 ERA in six starts. He had 23 strikeouts and 12 walks in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
Steve Pearce, OF/1B, Toronto
Hitting .300 with six doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs in 23 games. Was hitting .364 with one home run and three RBIs in four games with Triple-A Buffalo.
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto
Hitting .227 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 35 RBIs in 68 games.
MINOR LEAGUES
Jonah Bride, Rookie Arizona League Athletics (Oakland)
Hitting .000 in one game.
Gene Cone, OF, High-A St. Lucie (New York Mets)
Hitting .254 with five doubles and 15 RBIs in 57 games. Has five stolen bases.
Wil Crowe, RHP, High-A Potomac (Washington)
Currently on 7-day disabled list. Is 9-0 with a 2.44 ERA in 12 appearances (11 starts). He has 60 strikeouts and 26 walks in 66 1/3 innings pitched.
Alex Destino, OF, Rookie League Great Falls (Chicago White Sox)
Hitting .174 with one double, one home run and four RBIs in seven games. Was hitting .200 with one RBI in three games at Low-A Kannapolis.
Tanner English, OF, Double-A Chattanooga (Minnesota)
Hitting .202 with 10 doubles, two triples, one home run and 15 RBIs in 56 games. Has 10 stolen bases.
Bryan Harper, LHP, Double-A Harrisburg (Washington)
Is 1-1 with a 2.73 ERA with four saves in 23 appearances. He has 23 strikeouts and 16 walks in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
Tyler Johnson, RHP, High-A Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
No stats with Winston-Salem. Was 5-0 with a 1.33 ERA with seven saves in 20 appearances with Low-A Kannapolis. He had 46 strikeouts and 10 walks in 27 innings pitched.
Kyle Martin, 1B, High-A Clearwater (Philadelphia)
Hitting .133 with one double and one RBI in four games. Was hitting .196 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 19 RBIs in 48 games with Double-A Reading.
Evan Marzilli, OF, Triple-A Reno (Arizona)
Hitting .256 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and 15 RBIs in 40 games. Has one stolen base.
Marcus Mooney, INF, High-A Florida (Atlanta)
Currently on 7-Day Disabled List. Hitting .219 with three doubles and six RBIs in 39 games.
Peter Mooney, INF, Triple-A New Orleans (Miami)
Hitting .349 with two doubles, one triple and three RBIs in 15 games. Was hitting .000 in four games with Double-A Jacksonville.
John Parke, LHP, Low-A Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
Is 7-4 with a 2.82 ERA in 14 starts. He has 67 strikeouts and 13 walks in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
Josh Reagan, LHP, Low-A Beloit (Oakland)
Is 2-3 with a 3.31 ERA and four saves in 20 appearances (one start). He has 23 strikeouts and 13 walks in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
Michael Roth, LHP, Triple-A Round Rock (Texas)
Is 2-1 with a 3.72 in six appearances (five starts). He has 18 strikeouts and eight walks in 29 innings pitched. Was 1-2 with a 3.03 ERA in seven appearances (five starts) with Iowa. He had 23 strikeouts and 17 walks in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
Clarke Schmidt, RHP, Rookie Gulf Coast League Yankees East, (New York Yankees)
Is 0-0 with an 18.00 ERA in one start. He had two strikeouts and gave up two runs on three hits and a wild pitch in one inning pitched in his pro debut.
Max Schrock, INF, Triple-A Memphis (St. Louis)
Hitting .282 with 12 doubles, three home runs and 26 RBIs in 64 games. Has seven stolen bases.
Joel Seddon, RHP, Double-A Midland (Oakland)
Is 4-4 with a 5.12 ERA in 14 starts. He has 54 strikeouts and 23 walks in 77 1/3 innings pitched.
Christian Walker, INF, Triple-A Reno (Arizona)
Hitting .273 with nine doubles, one triple, nine home runs and 30 RBIs in 39 games. Was hitting .176 with one double, one home run and two RBIs in 17 games with Arizona
Dom Thompson-Williams, OF, High-A Tampa (New York Yankees)
Hitting .252 with six doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 19 RBIs in 30 games. Has four stolen bases. Was hitting .378 with one double, five home runs and nine RBIs in 10 games with Low-A Charleston. Had three stolen bases
Braden Webb, RHP, High-A Carolina (Milwaukee)
Is 4-5 with a 4.13 ERA in 13 starts. He has 66 strikeouts and 34 walks in 61 innings pitched.
Tyler Webb, LHP, Triple-A El Paso (San Diego)
Is 1-1 with a 2.18 ERA in 18 appearances. He has 27 strikeouts and eight walks in 20 2/3 innings pitched. Was 0-1 with a 12.60 ERA in four appearances with San Diego. He had four strikeouts and three walks in five innings pitched.
Taylor Widener, RHP, Double-A Jackson (Arizona)
Is 4-3 with a 2.53 ERA in 13 starts. He has 89 strikeouts and 22 walks in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
Jack Wynkoop, LHP, Double-A Hartford (Colorado)
Is 2-6 with a 6.30 ERA in 13 starts. He has 31 strikeouts and 13 walks in 70 innings pitched.
Comments