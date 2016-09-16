USC Gamecocks Football

September 16, 2016 2:22 PM

10 new things at Williams-Brice Stadium for 2016 season

By David Cloninger

dcloninger@thestate.com

Before the South Carolina Gamecocks and East Carolina Pirates kick off Saturday, here are 10 new things at Williams-Brice Stadium:

Bluff Road banner

The giant banner gracing the stadium’s center support has been replaced. It was Steve Spurrier, now it’s senior Matrick Belton in an all-black uniform.

Block C Sign

The “Block C” logo above the banner had its face knocked off by a vicious August storm. It was replaced this week.

Field

The field was re-sodded with new turf in June. The project, which cost an estimated $1 million, included new irrigation and drainage.

What you can bring

USC has a new clear-bag policy for all athletic venues. Fans can carry in clear plastic, PVC or vinyl bags that don’t exceed 12 inches by six by 12. Small clutchbags that don’t exceed 4.5 inches x 6.5 inches also are allowed.

Uniform combos

USC’s social media has teased new uniforms and the Gamecocks have worn garnet helmets with different jersey/pants combos for the first two road games. What’s in store Saturday?

Coach Boom

Will Muschamp brings a 1-1 record into his first home game as the new head coach of the Gamecocks.

Tommy Suggs Garnet Way

The central promenade at Gamecock Park has been named in honor of the former Gamecocks quarterback.

Victory Bell

Before the game, cancer survivor Cindy Steel will ring the “End of Treatment” bell. SCOA CARES, a non profit that helps patients at S.C. Oncology Associates, will have a cancer survivor ring the bell before the first three home games.

Find a friend

Check out Fevo, a new technology partner which allows fans to pay for their tickets separately but sit together at the stadium.

Gamecock Park parking

The site of the former Bojangles’ has been remade into a small VIP parking lot.

Game info

▪  Who: South Carolina (1-1) vs. East Carolina (2-0)

▪  When: 4 p.m. Saturday

▪  Where: Williams-Brice Stadium

▪  Tickets: The game is sold out

▪  TV: SEC Network / ▪  Radio: 107.5 FM

Related content

USC Gamecocks Football

Comments

Videos

A Gamecock tradition: The Black Dress and Boots

View more video

Sports Videos