10 new things at Williams-Brice Stadium for 2016 season

Before the South Carolina Gamecocks and East Carolina Pirates kick off Saturday, here are 10 new things at Williams-Brice Stadium:
Bluff Road banner
The giant banner gracing the stadium’s center support has been replaced. It was Steve Spurrier, now it’s senior Matrick Belton in an all-black uniform.
Block C Sign
The “Block C” logo above the banner had its face knocked off by a vicious August storm. It was replaced this week.
Field
The field was re-sodded with new turf in June. The project, which cost an estimated $1 million, included new irrigation and drainage.
What you can bring
USC has a new clear-bag policy for all athletic venues. Fans can carry in clear plastic, PVC or vinyl bags that don’t exceed 12 inches by six by 12. Small clutchbags that don’t exceed 4.5 inches x 6.5 inches also are allowed.
Uniform combos
USC’s social media has teased new uniforms and the Gamecocks have worn garnet helmets with different jersey/pants combos for the first two road games. What’s in store Saturday?
Coach Boom
Will Muschamp brings a 1-1 record into his first home game as the new head coach of the Gamecocks.
Tommy Suggs Garnet Way
The central promenade at Gamecock Park has been named in honor of the former Gamecocks quarterback.
Victory Bell
Before the game, cancer survivor Cindy Steel will ring the “End of Treatment” bell. SCOA CARES, a non profit that helps patients at S.C. Oncology Associates, will have a cancer survivor ring the bell before the first three home games.
Find a friend
Check out Fevo, a new technology partner which allows fans to pay for their tickets separately but sit together at the stadium.
Gamecock Park parking
The site of the former Bojangles’ has been remade into a small VIP parking lot.
Work wrapping up this week on the recognition for #Gamecocks great Tommy Suggs. pic.twitter.com/VKrk45bdg0— GoGamecocks.com (@gogamecocks) September 16, 2016
The Garnet Society Lot replaces the former Bojangle's location. pic.twitter.com/nAn8aUWwvI— GoGamecocks.com (@gogamecocks) September 16, 2016
Game info
▪ Who: South Carolina (1-1) vs. East Carolina (2-0)
▪ When: 4 p.m. Saturday
▪ Where: Williams-Brice Stadium
▪ Tickets: The game is sold out
▪ TV: SEC Network / ▪ Radio: 107.5 FM
