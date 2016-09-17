Gamecocks going with all black uniform combo vs. ECU

South Carolina will wear all black as its uniform combo against East Carolina, the team announced Saturday morning.
It will be the first time they’ve worn all black since Sept. 11, 2004, against Georgia. USC lost 20-16. Coach Lou Holtz had gone to black helmets for just that season and just for that game wore all black.
The Gamecocks went with garnet helmets, black jerseys and white pants in the season opener against Vanderbilt. USC wore garnet lids, white jerseys and garnet pants against Mississippi State.
The Gamecocks and Pirates kick off at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network.
It’s the first time USC wears the snazzy matte black helmets with a wide garnet stripe and small white stripes on each side.
All helmets will remove the white circle surrounding the Block C logo. The Gamecocks have used the same logo on their helmets since 1975, although they have occasionally branched from it (last year’s Gamecock tailfeathers on the helmets against Florida).
First-year coach Will Muschamp said the seniors will decide what uniforms USC wears each week.
