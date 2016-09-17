Breakthrough performance for several young Gamecocks

South Carolina’s first home game of the season was a first for many Gamecocks.
Freshman quarterback Brandon McIlwain made his first start ahead of senior Perry Orth. He played the entire game and passed for 195 yards without being intercepted, running for two touchdowns.
Coach Will Muschamp said he decided with quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper to start McIlwain last Sunday. Muschamp said the plan is to continue starting McIlwain.
“Well, I think he’s got a lot of poise about him. He’s got a lot of the it factor you look for at that position,” Muschamp said. “He continues to work at it and he’s got a very good work ethic. He’s extremely intelligent, so there’s a lot of the intangible qualities you look for at the position.”
Defensively, USC forced four turnovers, had four sacks and 11 tackles for a loss. Defensive linemen D.J. Wonnum and Keir Thomas both recorded their first career sacks.
Freshman defensive back Antoine Wilder and JUCO transfer cornerback Jamarcus King also came up with big plays in their first career starts. Wilder forced a fumble on running back Anthony Scott in the red zone in the fourth quarter and King robbed ECU wide receiver Jimmy Williams of a touchdown, making an interception in the end zone.
“I just saw it and so I had to go get it,” King said on his interception. “I wasn’t even paying attention to the route he took, I just saw the ball and had to grab it.”
Muschamp said he was very impressed with King and the other first-time defensive starters.
“He’s got a lot of length,” Muschamp said of King. “Jamarcus made a really nice play on the ball. That was a huge momentum change in the game. They get the fourth-down stop and they got a lot of momentum, and so (I’m) extremely proud of Jamarcus and the play he made right there.”
Other players who made their first career starts included Randrecous Davis, KC Crosby, Ulric Jones and Steven Montac.
