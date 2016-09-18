USC Gamecocks Football

September 18, 2016 2:27 PM

Muschamp sets new rule for players during Gamecock Walk

By Ben Breiner

South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp handed down a new rule for his team as the home opener rolled around. It centered on the pre-game Gamecock Walk.

“I told our guys, I don’t want any headsets on,” Muschamp said. “Gamecock Walk, we need to appreciate our fans and what they do for us.”

Instead, the players were interacting more with fans.

“That’s really important to me,” Muschamp said. “Those people spend a lot of money and a lot of time and a lot of energy and passion to come watch us play, and we need to return that respect back.”

The Gamecocks also are wearing suits during pregame walks. That’s been the case at both road games and at Saturday’s walk through Gamecock Park.

