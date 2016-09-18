Muschamp sets new rule for players during Gamecock Walk

South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp handed down a new rule for his team as the home opener rolled around. It centered on the pre-game Gamecock Walk.
“I told our guys, I don’t want any headsets on,” Muschamp said. “Gamecock Walk, we need to appreciate our fans and what they do for us.”
Instead, the players were interacting more with fans.
“That’s really important to me,” Muschamp said. “Those people spend a lot of money and a lot of time and a lot of energy and passion to come watch us play, and we need to return that respect back.”
The Gamecocks also are wearing suits during pregame walks. That’s been the case at both road games and at Saturday’s walk through Gamecock Park.
First Gamecock Walk for @CoachWMuschamp pic.twitter.com/eA65ntktMq— GoGamecocks.com (@gogamecocks) September 17, 2016
We're here! Thank you fans for a great Gamecock Walk! #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/3EPdSPFGPo— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) September 17, 2016
First Gamecock Walk of the season and I got to do it with my parents!!! #SpursUp #BeatECU pic.twitter.com/1MMoOCizaW— Cocky (@Cocky2001) September 17, 2016
