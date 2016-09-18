USC Gamecocks Football

September 18, 2016 6:49 PM

Camera catches special pregame moment between Orth, McIlwain

Brandon McIlwain, a true freshman making his first collegiate start for South Carolina, finished 16-of-28 passing for 195 yards and added 34 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in Saturday’s 20-15 win over East Carolina.

Senior quarterback Perry Orth, who started the first two games of the season, will be the team’s backup quarterback moving forward and McIlwain will be the team’s starter, coach Will Muschamp said.

Charleston TV sports anchor/reporter Daren Stoltzfus with WCIV caught this moment between Orth and McIlwain as the game was about to begin:

McIlwain’s father, Roddy, also shared the photo with this message:

