Camera catches special pregame moment between Orth, McIlwain

Brandon McIlwain, a true freshman making his first collegiate start for South Carolina, finished 16-of-28 passing for 195 yards and added 34 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in Saturday’s 20-15 win over East Carolina.
Senior quarterback Perry Orth, who started the first two games of the season, will be the team’s backup quarterback moving forward and McIlwain will be the team’s starter, coach Will Muschamp said.
Charleston TV sports anchor/reporter Daren Stoltzfus with WCIV caught this moment between Orth and McIlwain as the game was about to begin:
Caught this moment just before kickoff. @PerryOrth10 not giving @Mc11wain a pep talk, was praying for him #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/9l46w943nz— Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) September 18, 2016
Says a lot about those two guys as people/their relationship - Orth a senior, essentially lost his job to the true freshman. #Gamecocks— Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) September 18, 2016
McIlwain’s father, Roddy, also shared the photo with this message:
#PerryOrth#onespecialchildofGod. Perry praying with Brandon before his first start. Bonded by brotherhood and love pic.twitter.com/aXtXVHGdpc— Roddy Mcilwain (@McilwainRoddy) September 18, 2016
Comments