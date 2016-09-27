USC’s Zack Bailey: O-line not living up to own expectations

South Carolina offensive guard Zack Bailey didn’t beat around the bush.
He was asked if the USC offensive line lived up to its own expectations. He answered.
“No,” Bailey said. “The expectation is way high. We’re striding to reach that. We’ll never be satisfied, no matter what it is. We could blow someone out, we’ll never be satisfied.”
His unit has had an inconsistent first four games of 2016, with problems in the run game and protecting a young, mobile quarterback.
South Carolina is averaging 3.8 yards per non-sack carry and has yielded 30 yards in tackles for loss. Quarterbacks are getting sacked more than twice a game.
Coach Will Muschamp raised the possibility of personnel changes, but the line is already down its top two backups with a group that only went seven deep with experienced players.
Offensive tackle D.J. Park said the unit had heard some of the outside criticism of the line, but they brushed it off. Bailey was a little more direct.
“No,” Bailey said. “We just stick to us. We’re worried about us, not anybody else.”
