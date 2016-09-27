Texas A&M offense ‘eye candy,’ effective execution or both?

1:46 Muschamp: How defensive communication is tougher during home games Pause

1:59 Muschamp: USC has to do different things on offense

1:28 USC players confident in QB Brandon McIlwain

1:05 USC WR Terry Googer tells story behind 'near death' Tweet

2:51 USC's AJ Turner: 'We've been beating ourselves'

0:59 Muschamp explains what went wrong on defense vs. Kentucky

1:30 South Carolina insists progress being made on offense

0:39 Muschamp defends decision to keep McIlwain from media

0:53 South Carolina vs. Kentucky: 3 things we learned

0:45 Game Balls: Top USC performances vs. Kentucky