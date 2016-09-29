Gameday Guide: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M TV details and more

2:12 Game preview: Texas A&M up first in Gamecocks' 5-game homestand Pause

1:46 Muschamp: How defensive communication is tougher during home games

1:59 Muschamp: USC has to do different things on offense

2:14 Will Muschamp previews Texas A&M

1:28 USC players confident in QB Brandon McIlwain

1:05 USC WR Terry Googer tells story behind 'near death' Tweet

2:51 USC's AJ Turner: 'We've been beating ourselves'

0:59 Muschamp explains what went wrong on defense vs. Kentucky

1:30 South Carolina insists progress being made on offense

0:39 Muschamp defends decision to keep McIlwain from media