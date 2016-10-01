More bad news for Gamecocks wide receivers before Aggies game

Neither Deebo Samuel nor Bryan Edwards dressed out for South Carolina’s Saturday game against Texas A&M, further hamstringing a struggling Gamecocks offense.
Samuel and Edwards emerged from the tunnel in game jerseys and shorts 45 minutes before kickoff as the rest of their teammates came out for warm-ups.
Samuel entered the year as the team’s most experienced wide receiver but has been limited to four catches for 66 yards due to injury. In his absence, Edwards, a four-star freshman from Conway, had emerged as the team’s top wide receiver. He has 17 catches for 223 yards.
Freshman Randrecous Davis, who has three catches for 45 yards this season, also is out due to a hamstring injury. Davis was working his way into the starting rotation at the time of his injury.
South Carolina is 14th in the SEC in scoring offense (14.3) points per game. Texas A&M is third in the SEC in scoring offense (16 ppg allowed).
Comments