Gamecocks’ receivers further wounded after loss to Texas A&M

If you want to play wide receiver for a major college football team, you might want to keep an eye out for open tryouts at South Carolina.
The Gamecocks again were without their top line of receivers – Deebo Samuel, Bryan Edwards and Dreak Davis – and lost Terry Googer in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 24-13 loss to No. 9 Texas A&M. The Gamecocks didn’t throw downfield until Perry Orth replaced quarterback Brandon McIlwain, and even then didn’t get into what’s left of the receiver depth chart.
Chavis Dawkins had five catches for 17 yards. Googer had three for 25 and Javon Charleston, who was moved to defensive back in the preseason and moved back this week, had one for 12.
Closing in
Elliott Fry is 14 points from passing Collin Mackie as the Gamecocks’ career-leading scorer. Fry left six points on the field Saturday when he missed two field goals, each from 43 yards.
It was the fourth time Fry has missed two field goals in one game, but the first time he’s done it when each try was less than 50 yards. In the previous three games, one of the misses was at least 55 yards.
Forever Young
Malik Young made his first career start. He replaced D.J. Park at right tackle.
Injury report
Samuel, Edwards and Davis didn’t play because of hamstring injuries. Blake Camper dressed but didn’t play.
Rico Dowdle made his collegiate debut, as Will Muschamp said he would on his Thursday call-in show. Dowdle has battled a groin injury since the summer.
Texas A&M star pass-rusher Myles Garrett, receivers Ricky Seals-Jones and Speedy Noil and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemonor didn’t play.
Welcome back
USC’s Gamecock Walk had some extra faces in it. Approximately 50 former lettermen trailed the Gamecocks in their traditional walk through lines of fans in Gamecock Park.
“Muschamp is a really big believer in having lettermen be a part of this culture,” said former receiver Moe Brown, the president of the USC Association of Lettermen. “We say Gamecocks for life, and this is exemplifying that today. It shows camaraderie among all Gamecocks.”
They called it the streak
Saturday was USC’s first October home loss since 2011. After losing to Auburn 16-13 on Oct. 1 that year, USC won six consecutive October games at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Fashion police
The Gamecocks wore their fifth uniform in five games. The Gamecocks were clad in black helmets and jerseys with white pants.
Captains
USC’s game captains were Zack Bailey, Darius English, Bryson Allen-Williams and Qua Lewis.
Dwayne McLemore contributed to this report.
