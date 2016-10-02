Former Gamecocks QB scores first NFL touchdown ... as a receiver

Former South Carolina quarterback Tanner McEvoy found the endzone for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
McEvoy, who signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent, scored on a 42-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson in the first half of the game against the New York Jets. It was his first career NFL catch.
McEvoy signed with the Gamecocks in 2011 as a three-star prospect out of Bergen Catholic High School in Hillsdale, N.J., with one year of high school quarterbacking experience. He redshirted as a true freshman and then transferred at the beginning of fall camp his redshirt freshman season. At the time, McEvoy was the Gamecocks’ fifth-string quarterback.
After leaving South Carolina, McEvoy landed at Arizona Western College, a junior college in Yuma, Ariz., and threw for 1,943 yards while rushing for 414 and amassing 31 touchdowns on the way to being named All-Arizona Community College Athletic Conference offensive player of the year. He then transferred to Wisconsin, where he mostly served as a defensive back for the Badgers.
McEvoy TD! #GoSeahawks pic.twitter.com/ky77aI9fEG— Patrick Fish (@Fat_Pish18) October 2, 2016
And it's in New Jersey! Fire https://t.co/bggRKB4lEV— Dylan Thompson (@DylanPThompson) October 2, 2016
WIIIIIIIDE open.@DangeRussWilson + Tanner McEvoy = 42-yard @Seahawks TD. #SEAvsNYJ https://t.co/pxVvyMmadq— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2016
