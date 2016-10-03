Gamecocks in the NFL: Succop boots two field goals

Jerell Adams, TE, New York Giants
The Giants were at Minnesota late Monday. Has no statistics for the season.
Antonio Allen, S, New York Jets
Played but had no statistics in a 27-17 loss to Seattle. Has two tackles for the season.
Damiere Byrd, WR, Carolina
Inactive for a 48-33 loss to Atlanta. Has not played this season.
A.J. Cann, OL, Jacksonville
Started a 30-27 win over Indianapolis. Has started four games for the season.
Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston
Had two tackles and a sack in a 27-20 win over Tennessee. Has 11 tackles, two sacks and one defended pass for the season.
Jared Cook, TE, Green Bay
On bye week. Has six catches for 53 yards for the season.
Pharoh Cooper, WR, Los Angeles
Inactive for a 17-13 win over Arizona. Has not played this season.
Chris Culliver, CB, Miami
On reserve physically unable to perform list while rehabbing from a knee injury last year.
Mike Davis, RB, San Francisco
Played but had no statistics in a 24-17 loss to Dallas. Has three carries for 1 yard and one catch for 10 yards for the season.
Patrick DiMarco, FB, Atlanta
Had one catch for 18 yards in a 48-33 win over Carolina. Has two catches for 26 yards for the season.
Bruce Ellington, WR/KR, San Francisco
On injured reserve. Will not play this season after tearing a hamstring in the preseason.
Stephon Gilmore, CB, Buffalo
Had one tackle in a 16-0 win over New England. Has 15 tackles, two interceptions and five defended passes for the season.
Melvin Ingram, LB, San Diego
Had five tackles and a sack in a 35-34 loss to New Orleans. Has 13 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble and one defended pass for the season.
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Chicago
Had three catches for 46 yards in a 17-14 win over Detroit. Has 17 catches for 317 yards for the season.
Isaiah Johnson, S, Tampa Bay
On practice squad.
T.J. Johnson, OL, Cincinnati
Played in a 22-7 win over Miami. Has played in four games for the season.
Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston
Had five tackles and defended a pass in a 27-20 win over Tennessee. Has 17 tackles and five defended passes for the season.
Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Minnesota
The Vikings hosted the New York Giants late Monday. Has 14 tackles and one defended pass for the season.
Ronald Patrick, OL, Washington
On practice squad.
Kelcy Quarles, DT, Indianapolis
On practice squad.
Corey Robinson, OL, Detroit
Played in a 17-14 loss to Chicago. Has played in four games for the season.
Connor Shaw, QB, Chicago
On injured reserve. Will not play this season after breaking a leg in the preseason.
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets
Inactive for a 27-17 loss to Seattle. Has not played this season.
Darian Stewart, S, Denver
Had four tackles in a 27-7 win over Tampa Bay. Has 16 tackles for the season.
Ryan Succop, PK, Tennessee
Was 2-for-2 on field goals, 2-for-2 on PATs and had an average of 64.4 yards on five kickoffs in a 27-20 loss to Houston. Is 5-for-6 on field goals, 5-for-5 on PATs and has an average of 60.9 yards on 16 kickoffs for the season.
D.J. Swearinger, S, Arizona
Had one tackle in a 17-13 loss to Los Angeles. Has seven tackles, one interception and one defended pass for the season.
Devin Taylor, DE, Detroit
Played but had no statistics in a 17-14 loss to Chicago. Has 14 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one safety for the season.
Brandon Wilds, RB, New York Jets
On practice squad.
Follow on Twitter at @DCTheState
Comments