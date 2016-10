More Videos

0:56 USC gives Hayden Hurst a look at punt return

1:33 USC defenders from Georgia ready to face Bulldogs

4:38 Muschamp details plan for QBs, offense heading into Georgia week

1:04 Perry Orth 'always getting ready to play no matter what'

1:22 Will Muschamp, players: USC improving, playing 'decent defense'

1:12 South Carolina vs. Texas A&M: 3 things we learned

1:52 Muschamp explains QB decision, plan moving forward

1:49 After A&M loss, Will Muschamp reacts : 'I believe in this group'

1:14 South Carolina's Gamecock Walk before Texas A&M

1:11 Texas A&M's Midnight Yell Practice draws fans to SC State House

1:54 Sandstorm the soundtrack to Gamecock athletics history