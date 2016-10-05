Ray Tanner: No discussions to play game in Georgia Dome

South Carolina officials have not had any discussions with Georgia Dome officials about playing the USC-Georgia game there, athletics director Ray Tanner told The State via text on Wednesday morning.
The Georgia Dome’s official Twitter account also confirmed no talks to host the game.
USC officials are tracking the progress of Hurricane Matthew and said late Tuesday that they will make a decision on the game later this week.
Georgia’s Sanford Stadium obviously is available, but after playing a home game on an opponent’s field last year (the LSU game) the Gamecocks likely will try whatever they can to avoid that option, especially since the Bulldogs are a division rival.
Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is available, but the Carolina Panthers have a game there Monday night against Tampa Bay.
.@ChipTowersAJC This report is not true, we are hosting @GSUPanthers Saturday at 3:30 and have not had any discussions with UGA/South Car.— The Georgia Dome (@GeorgiaDome) October 5, 2016
