October 6, 2016 10:41 PM

Hurst locks up USC punt return role; 2 WRs to return from injury

From staff reports

South Carolina sophomore tight end Hayden Hurst will get the first shot at punt return against Georgia, Will Muschamp announced on his radio call-in show Thursday night.

“I don’t think they are necessarily expecting me to take one 100 yards,” Hurst said earlier this week. “They just want possession of the ball.”

Three different players – corners Jamarcus King and Rashad Fenton, plus wide receiver Deebo Samuel – have returned at least one punt, and ball security has been an issue. No return has been longer than seven yards and the team is averaging 3.6 yards per return.

More news and notes from the call-in show:

