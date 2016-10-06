Hurst locks up USC punt return role; 2 WRs to return from injury

South Carolina sophomore tight end Hayden Hurst will get the first shot at punt return against Georgia, Will Muschamp announced on his radio call-in show Thursday night.
“I don’t think they are necessarily expecting me to take one 100 yards,” Hurst said earlier this week. “They just want possession of the ball.”
Three different players – corners Jamarcus King and Rashad Fenton, plus wide receiver Deebo Samuel – have returned at least one punt, and ball security has been an issue. No return has been longer than seven yards and the team is averaging 3.6 yards per return.
More news and notes from the call-in show:
Muschamp on punt return: Hayden Hurst will start there. "We need possession of the ball."— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) October 6, 2016
Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards will be back this week.— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) October 6, 2016
Muschamp says they don't scale anything back, play-wise, for McIlwain. He and Orth have plays tailored to their skills.— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) October 6, 2016
Muschamp reiterates that Orth and McIlwain will each play against Georgia.— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) October 6, 2016
Muschamp on offensive scheme: We really offensively want to be balanced. Want to run as well as pass.— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) October 6, 2016
Muschamp: Dowdle's going to be a really good player. Knew that coming in, but sports hernia surgery slowed him.— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) October 6, 2016
Muschamp on Boosie Whitlow: Boosie's done a nice job. English and Wonnum are playing very well and Whitlow is behind them.— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) October 6, 2016
Muschamp credits A.J. Turner for his practice habits and his game-breaking potential. Smaller player (180 lbs) but tough.— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) October 6, 2016
Injuries: Dreak Davis is out 2-3 more weeks, at least. Only guy that's still lingering. Camper will dress and could play against UGa.— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) October 6, 2016
Donnell Stanley will be back after the bye week. Camper could have played last week in an emergency; his ankle is much better now.— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) October 6, 2016
