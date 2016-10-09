New day, same result for Gamecocks in loss to Georgia

South Carolina got a beautiful day for its rescheduled game against the Georgia. The result didn’t match the weather, though.
One day after they were supposed to play the Bulldogs in Williams-Brice Stadium in a game that was moved because of the impact of Hurricane Matthew, the Gamecocks fell 28-14 to Georgia. It was South Carolina’s first home loss to the Bulldogs since 2008 and dropped the Gamecocks to 2-4 overall and 1-4 in the SEC.
The Bulldogs improved to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC on the strength of 327 rushing yards. Two Georgia running backs – Nick Chubb and Sony Michel – gained more than 100 yards on the day, while the Gamecocks as a team rushed for 30.
An announced crowd of 77,221 showed up for what is believed to be the first Sunday game at Williams-Brice Stadium since Sept. 29, 1946. That day the Gamecocks beat Newberry 21-0.
The Bulldogs took a 14-0 lead to halftime thanks to a pair of touchdown runs by Chubb, one of 15 yards and the other of 1. South Carolina had only 20 rushing yards and three first downs at halftime.
The Gamecocks got their first score with 3:49 left in the third quarter when Deebo Samuel took a 9-yard run into the right corner of the end zone to cap a 90-yard scoring drive. The drive, which represented almost half of South Carolina’s total yardage to that point, was set up by an Antoine Wilder interception at the 10-yard line.
Georgia got some breathing room on a 6-yard touchdown pass from freshman Jacob Eason to wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie with 11:43 left in the fourth quarter. It was Eason’s fifth completion of the day, and it put the Bulldogs ahead 21-7.
The Gamecocks got back within one score when freshmen running back Rico Dowdle scored his first career touchdown on a 1-yard run with 1:40 left in the game to cut Georgia’s lead to 21-14, however Georgia returned the ensuing onside kick 43 yards for a touchdown to seal the win.
