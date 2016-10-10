Photos: South Carolina vs. Georgia

Deebo Samuel makes a catch during Sunday's game at Williams-Brice Stadium when the University of South Carolina Gamecocks took on the University of Georgia Bulldogs.
Head coaches Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp speak before Sunday's game at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp bloodied his lip during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina's Deebo Samuel celebrates his 9-yard touchdown run against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Hayden Hurst makes a leaping catch during Sunday's game at Williams-Brice Stadium when the University of South Carolina Gamecocks took on the University of Georgia Bulldogs.
Hayden Hurst is beat out for a pass by Malkom Parrish during Sunday's game at Williams-Brice Stadium when the University of South Carolina Gamecocks took on the University of Georgia Bulldogs.
Running back A.J. Turner runs up field during Sunday's game at Williams-Brice Stadium when the University of South Carolina Gamecocks took on the University of Georgia Bulldogs.
Georgia's quarterback Jabob Eason throws during Sunday's game at Williams-Brice Stadium when the University of South Carolina Gamecocks took on the University of Georgia Bulldogs.
Will Muschamp reacts to a play during Sunday's game at Williams-Brice Stadium when the University of South Carolina Gamecocks took on the University of Georgia Bulldogs.
Quarterback Perry Orth throws downfield during Sunday's game at Williams-Brice Stadium when the University of South Carolina Gamecocks took on the University of Georgia Bulldogs.
Quarterback Perry Orth is sacked during Sunday's game at Williams-Brice Stadium when the University of South Carolina Gamecocks took on the University of Georgia Bulldogs.
Fans react during Sunday's game at Williams-Brice Stadium when the University of South Carolina Gamecocks took on the University of Georgia Bulldogs.
Fans react during Sunday's game at Williams-Brice Stadium when the University of South Carolina Gamecocks took on the University of Georgia Bulldogs.
Jacob August tries to recover a fumble during Sunday's game at Williams-Brice Stadium when the University of South Carolina Gamecocks took on the University of Georgia Bulldogs.
Quarterback Perry Orth throws down field Sunday's game at Williams-Brice Stadium when the University of South Carolina Gamecocks took on the University of Georgia Bulldogs.
Quarterback Perry Orth is sacked during Sunday's game at Williams-Brice Stadium when the University of South Carolina Gamecocks took on the University of Georgia Bulldogs.
Linebacker Jonathan Walton tries to break up a pass from Georgia's quarterback, Jacob Eason during Sunday's game at Williams-Brice Stadium when the University of South Carolina Gamecocks took on the University of Georgia Bulldogs.
Hayden Hurst makes a leaping catch during Sunday's game at Williams-Brice Stadium when the University of South Carolina Gamecocks took on the University of Georgia Bulldogs.
Georgia's Malkom Parrish breaks up a pass intended for Bryan Edwards during Sunday's game at Williams-Brice Stadium when the University of South Carolina Gamecocks took on the University of Georgia Bulldogs.
Hayden Hurst runs up field during Sunday's game at Williams-Brice Stadium when the University of South Carolina Gamecocks took on the University of Georgia Bulldogs.
Taylor Stallworth is helped off the field during Sunday's game at Williams-Brice Stadium when the University of South Carolina Gamecocks took on the University of Georgia Bulldogs.
South Carolina linebacker Sherrod Pittman can't bring down Georgia running back Nick Chubb on Sunday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina running back AJ Turner fumbles against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson calls in a play against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina tight end Jacob August can't come up with the catch against Georgia on Sunday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina players tackle Georgia return man Isaiah McKenzie on Sunday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina defensive end Darius English pressures Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason on Sunday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina quarterback Perry Orth throws against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina quarterback Perry Orth throws against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina wide receiver Bryan Edwards can't come up with the catch against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina's Hayden Hurst records a 35-yard gain against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina running back Rico Dowdle gains yardage against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina running back fumbles against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Georgia's Malkom Parrish intercepts South Carolina's Perry Orth on Sunday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Rico Dowdle runs into the endzone for a late touchdown in the 4th quarter during Sunday's game at Williams-Brice Stadium when the University of South Carolina Gamecocks took on the University of Georgia Bulldogs.
South Carolina running back Rico Dowdle scored a 1-yard touchdown run against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina's Deebo Samuel makes a reception against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina's Deebo Samuel makes a reception against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina running back AJ Turner looks for room against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina's Bryan Edwards makes one of his three catches against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina linebacker TJ Holloman tracks Georgia running back Nick Chubb on Sunday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Georgia running back Brian Herrien rans nine times for 82 yards against South Carolina on Sunday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
