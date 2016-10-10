South Carolina vs. Georgia: 25 things you might have missed

1. In quarterback Perry Orth’s return to the starting lineup, South Carolina threw for a season-high 288 yards in the 28-14 loss to Georgia.
2. The game was moved to Sunday because of Hurricane Matthew, and it was believed to be USC’s first Sunday game since Sept. 29, 1946. That day the Gamecocks beat Newberry 21-0.
3. This was the first time both teams were unranked when they met since 1997.
4. Muschamp had a bloody lip during the game, and afterwards brushed off a question about it, saying he just cut it on the sideline.
5. In his return from a hamstring injury, wide receiver Deebo Samuel caught all four balls thrown his way for 90 yards and added a 9-yard touchdown run.
6. The lettering on the front of the press box at Williams-Brice was damaged when the edge of Hurricane Matthew hit Columbia. When the stadium opened Sunday, the remaining undamaged letters, put up in 2005 at the request of Steve Spurrier, had been taken down.
A few letters blew off the sign above the press box in the storm. All letters/logo have since been removed. pic.twitter.com/Ul2TSsyoVo— GoGamecocks.com (@gogamecocks) October 9, 2016
7. This.
Perry Orth finished 8-for-10 passing on 3rd down. South Carolina came up short of the first down on 7 of the 8 completions.— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) October 10, 2016
8. South Carolina wore its “Big Game Garnet” uniform combination, garnet jersey and pants with a white helmet, a Spurrier favorite.
9. Freshman tailback Rico Dowdle got the start in his second college game, and his fourth-quarter touchdown was the first of his career.
10. Gamecocks captains were Buck Darius English, safety D.J. Smith, guard Cory Helms and linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams.
11. Despite moving the game to Sunday, no major operational issues were reported
Postponing fb was the right decision for public safety. Now let's bring our "night spirit" to WB and send Matt away with a huge Sandstorm!— Harris Pastides (@HarrisPastides) October 7, 2016
12. Darius English’s sack in the second quarter marked his sixth sack of the season and the 12th sack of his career. He leads the team in both categories.
13. Kicker Elliott Fry is 12 points away from South Carolina’s career record and 18th on the SEC list. He has 319 career points and only trails Collin Mackie.
14. Freshman wide receiver Bryan Edwards returned from a one-game absence and had 35 yards on five catches, including a play where he had to reach back for a ball on the way to a 23-yard gain.
15. Nickelback Antoine Wilder’s interception in the third quarter marked his first interception of the season and of his career for the redshirt freshman.
16. South Carolina converted only 2 of 13 third-down attempts. The Gamecocks are last in the SEC in third down conversions at 27.1 percent.
17.Georgia missed a chance for a Hail Mary late in the first half when Kirby Smart couldn’t get a timeout and the clock ran out.
18. At the end of the first half, center Alan Knott was out, forcing guard Cory Helms to shift to center and giving former starting tackle D.J. Park some playing time.
19. South Carolina’s 30 rushing yards was the team’s lowest since 21 against Florida last season.
Six games into the season South Carolina is ranked dead last in the country in scoring offense averaging 14 points per game. No. 128 of 128— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) October 9, 2016
20. The game’s attendance was an announced 77,221.
21. South Carolina’s defense held Georgia to 29 passing yards, the fewest of any Gamecock opponent this season. It is the fewest passing yards allowed by the Gamecock defense since The Citadel recorded eight yards passing against Carolina in 2011.
22. Right tackle Malik Young made his second consecutive start.
23. Freshman defensive tackle Keir Thomas made his second start in a row.
24. Eight true freshmen played: WR Chavis Dawkins, TE Kiel Pollard, DL D.J. Wonnum, DL Kier Thomas, WR Bryan Edwards, RB Rico Dowdle, LB T.J. Brunson, DL Kobe Smith
25. The Bulldogs’ 326 rushing yards marked the sixth time an opponent has rushed for more than 300 yards since the beginning of the 2014 season. Prior to the start of that season, the Gamecocks had surrendered six such games in the previous 17 seasons.
