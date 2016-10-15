USC Gamecocks Football

October 15, 2016 11:34 AM

Saga of signal-callers: A look at USC’s QBs in the modern era

By David Cloninger

dcloninger@thestate.com

ED PASKY

Season: 1950

Stats: 21-of-52, 196 yards

Career highlight: In the era of simply existing in the two seconds between taking the ball from center and handing off to Steve Wadiak, Pasky ran for a touchdown against The Citadel.

DICK BALKA

Seasons: 1951-52

Stats: 49-of-121, 716 yards, 4 TDs

Career highlight: A five-game starter before Johnny Gramling took over, Balka ran in a score in a 20-0 win over Clemson in 1951.

JOHNNY GRAMLING

Seasons: 1951-53

Stats: 150-329, 2,007 yards, 18 TDs

Career highlight: The Gamecocks’ first 2,000-yard passer, Gramling never had a losing season. His yardage and touchdown totals were career records at the time.

MACKIE PRICKETT

Seasons: 1954-56

Stats: 118-213, 1,388 yards, 16 TD

Career highlight: Won 16 games as a starter, and directed a 95-yard drive to beat nationally ranked Army in his first varsity game.

ALEX HAWKINS

Seasons: 1957-58

Stats: 17-25, 273 yards, 5 TD

Career highlight: ACC Player of the Year at halfback in 1958, Hawkins was the most accomplished of several players who could occasionally throw the ball in a run-based system.

BOBBY BUNCH

Season: 1958

Stats: 13-23, 177 yards

Career highlight: Splitting time with Hawkins and five other ball-throwers, Bunch attempted and completed the most passes.

STEVE SATTERFIELD

Season: 1959

Stats: 17-44, 180 yards, 2 TDs

Career highlight: Was the majority starter for a 6-4 year, the last winning season USC would have until its only conference title a decade later.

DAVE SOWELL

Season: 1960

Stats: 17-38, 190 yards, 1 TD

Career highlight: He switched out with Jim Costen in the Gamecocks’ 3-6-1 season (which ended with two straight wins).

JIM COSTEN

Seasons: 1960-61

Stats: 76-193, 894 yards, 3 TDs

Career highlight: Sometime-starter under Warren Giese, he took over the position when Marvin Bass was hired.

DAN REEVES

Seasons: 1962-64

Stats: 211-441, 2,561 yards, 16 TDs

Career highlight: The strong-armed Georgian had great numbers, but threw twice as many TDs as he had college wins. He was a running back for Dallas and played in two Super Bowls, winning one; then coached four teams to Super Bowls, but never won.

MIKE FAIR

Seasons: 1965-67

Stats: 199-422, 2,486 yards, 5 TDs

Career highlight: The QB of USC’s lost title team (the Gamecocks tied Duke for the 1965 ACC championship, but were ruled ineligible because of improper benefits paid to two players). Fair also played through a coaching change (Bass to Paul Dietzel).

TOMMY SUGGS

Seasons: 1968-70

Stats: 355-672, 4,916 yards, 34 TDs

Career highlight: The only man on the planet who can say he quarterbacked USC to a conference championship, Suggs has his name all over Gamecock history. He held career records at the time, and he never lost to Clemson (even when his freshman team played the Tigers).

GLENN MORRIS

Season: 1971

Stats: 104-229, 1,313 yards, 3 TDs

Career highlight: The QB for the first year as an independent. The Gamecocks went 6-5 that year and 5-2 against ACC opponents.

DOBBY GROSSMAN

Seasons: 1972

Stats: 61-117, 884 yards, 11 TDs

Career highlight: Replaced Bill Troup against Memphis State and didn’t look back, piloting USC to all four wins of the season.

JEFF GRANTZ

Seasons: 1973-75

Stats: 231-455, 3,440 yards, 26 TDs

Career highlight: His arm was overshadowed by his legs, especially when combined with the tailback tandem of Kevin Long and Clarence Williams. Grantz piled up over 5,000 yards of total offense and won a truckload of games – none more memorable than the 36-point whuppin’ he put on Clemson his senior year.

RON BASS

Seasons: 1976-77

Stats: 192-375, 2,460 yards, 13 TDs

Career highlight: The famous “Sunshine,” although Hollywood took a lot of liberties with his high-school days, Bass had modest success after Grantz departed. The Gamecocks went 11-12 and kept coming up short against the biggest opponents.

GARRY HARPER

Seasons: 1978-80

Stats: 225-455, 2,971 yards, 20 TDs

Career highlight: A strong but overlooked career. Harper was under center for 21 wins, including 15 straight at home. But there was that big guy in the backfield, No. 38 …

GORDON BECKHAM

Seasons: 1981-82

Stats: 155-326, 1,946 yards, 16 TDs

Career highlight: Stuck between the departure of the greatest player in program history and the arrival of one of the best coaches in program history, Beckham labored under Jim Carlen and Richard Bell. There were 10 wins, but some of the losses (Pacific, Furman) glared.

ALLEN MITCHELL

Seasons: 1983-84

Stats: 133-271, 2,527 yards, 13 TDs

Career highlight: Joe Morrison switched to a veer offense and Mitchell directed a fleet of tailbacks, leading to a five-win season in ’83 (with a win over the other USC) and then that fabled Black Magic season of 1984. While Mitchell’s successor got most of the spotlight, Mitchell started the majority of the year.

MIKE HOLD

Season: 1985

Stats: 107-208, 1,596 yards, 7 TDs

Career highlight: The “Comeback Kid” of 1984 couldn’t duplicate the magic in his lone season as starter, USC slipping to five wins. He did leave a blueprint for the next guy, though – throw it to the guy wearing No. 2.

TODD ELLIS

Seasons: 1986-89

Stats: 747-1,350, 9,953 yards, 49 TDs

Career highlight: Morrison revamped the offense to suit the rifle-armed top recruit in the country, and Ellis didn’t disappoint. Flinging passes to Sterling Sharpe and Company, Ellis spurred the Gamecocks into the national conversation, winning 24 games and setting nearly every passing record in the book.

BOBBY FULLER

Seasons: 1990-91

Stats: 373-634, 4,896 yards, 28 TDs

Career highlight: Coming with Sparky Woods from Appalachian State, Fuller had two fine seasons unrepresented by the win total. Reeling from Morrison’s death and scandals that rocked the university and athletic department, USC had one winning season with him at QB.

STEVE TANEYHILL

Seasons: 1992-95

Stats: 753-1,245, 8,782 yards, 62 TDs

Career highlight: Coming so soon after Ellis, Taneyhill took over a lot of his records but couldn’t quite match the overall win total of his predecessor. Still, the image Taneyhill is idolized for remains – cocky, talented and fearless with that mane of blonde hair spilling over his nameplate. And of his wins, two were at Clemson and another was USC’s first bowl.

ANTHONY WRIGHT

Seasons: 1996-98

Stats: 432-796, 5,681 yards, 38 TDs

Career highlight: Even the great Taneyhill felt the curse of being the starting QB, as his backup for a year was the most popular guy on campus. A-1 played well and went on to a decent NFL career, winning a Super Bowl ring with the Giants. But at USC, his three years were the end of the Brad Scott era, falling from six wins to five to one.

PHIL PETTY

Seasons: 1999-01

Stats: 454-861, 5,652 yards, 28 TDs

Career highlight: USC loves a good redemption story, and found another as Petty rose from an injured QB during a winless season to a two-time bowl champion and 17-game winner. Petty was a perfect leader for a team seeking respect – quiet, understated, doing his job and letting others take credit for what he directed.

COREY JENKINS

Seasons: 2002

Stats: 100-180, 1,334 yards, 7 TDs

Career highlight: A standout athlete with arm and legs (he also led the Gamecocks in rushing that year), Jenkins was NFL-drafted on defense after starting his final two games in the secondary. He was a solid QB, but went down in history due to a bad-luck play – if Andrew Pinnock catches an option pitch, USC beats Georgia, goes bowling and David Pollack is just another guy.

DONDRIAL PINKINS

Seasons: 2003-04

Stats: 265-504, 3,459 yards, 18 TDs

Career highlight: “The Thrilla from Camilla” never had that one game that could have meant a difference in his legacy, although he still holds the two longest pass completions in school history. Pinkins was under center for five losses by four points or less over two seasons, and never could get a true handle on the job. Maybe if he’d just gripped the laces.

SYVELLE NEWTON

Seasons: 2004-06

Stats: 165-293, 2,882 yards, 16 TDs

Career highlight: He came at a strange time – signing with a run-based coach but still taking over at QB, then seeing a coaching change to a pass-happy coach who still had two players above him the entire 2005 season. Newton, though, was too good for Steve Spurrier to ignore for long – he was inserted into the role in 2006 and responded with a terrific season, helping guide the Gamecocks to eight wins.

BLAKE MITCHELL

Seasons: 2005-07

Stats: 482-794, 5,992 yards, 38 TDs

Career highlight: Playing QB for Spurrier can be a notoriously fickle effort, and to his credit, Mitchell sank below his talent level plenty of times before rising back to meet them. He just never quite elevated that level, although he was responsible for plenty of wins.

CHRIS SMELLEY

Seasons: 2007-08

Stats: 270-479, 3,210 yards, 23 TDs

Career highlight: He had some very strong performances and some frustrating lows, never able to get comfortable under center. Part of that was Spurrier’s impatience, part of that was folks cheering for the new guy and part of it was Smelley doubting himself, but it seemed a merciful decision when he decided to play baseball at Alabama after the 2008 season.

STEPHEN GARCIA

Seasons: 2009-11

Stats: 589-1,021, 7,597 yards, 47 TDs

Career highlight: Garcia wasn’t a bad kid – he just enjoyed the non-field life of being a star QB too much. He won some huge games and mostly lived up to his immense promise from high school, but his other exploits forever leave him as “what might have been.”

CONNOR SHAW

Seasons: 2011-13

Stats: 480-733, 6,074 yards, 56 TDs

Career highlight: As steady as the previous guy was wild, Shaw won more games and was responsible for more touchdowns than anybody before him. He never lost at Williams-Brice Stadium, drove USC to its greatest period of success and left the program as the best quarterback the Gamecocks have ever seen.

DYLAN THOMPSON

Seasons: 2014

Stats: 390-669, 5,391 yards, 40 TDs

Career highlight: The comparisons to Petty (Boiling Springs High alums) were rampant, but Thompson carved out his own place, first as a part-time QB with a knack for heroics and then as a full starter. He set the school’s single-season passing record and beat the big boys during his career – Florida, Georgia, Clemson and even Michigan.

David Cloninger

Call it a career

A look at USC’s career passing leaders:

Category

Player

Yrs.

Number

Passing yards

Todd Ellis

1986-89

9,953

Pass attempts

Todd Ellis

1986-89

1,350

Pass completions

Steve Taneyhill

1992-95

753

Completion %

Connor Shaw

2010-13

.655

Passing TDs

Steve Taneyhill

1992-95

62

Passes intercepted

Todd Ellis

1986-89

73

Wins

Connor Shaw

2010-13

27

