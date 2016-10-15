Where are they now? Catching up with former South Carolina QBs

Catching up with former South Carolina quarterbacks
JOHNNY GRAMLING
Orangeburg
Retired after operating a farm.
MACKIE PRICKETT
Columbia
Retired after operating a farm in St. Matthews.
ALEX HAWKINS
Denmark
Co-authored two books, “Cooking with Cocky” and “Cooking with Cocky II,” with wife Charlotte.
BOBBY BUNCH
Charleston
President, Bunch Properties of S.C.
STEVE SATTERFIELD
Spartanburg
Retired in 1976 after serving as Wofford’s head coach.
DAN REEVES
Atlanta
Event speaker after a lengthy NFL career as player with the Dallas Cowboys and a head coach with Denver and Atlanta.
MIKE FAIR
Greenville and Columbia
South Carolina’s District 6 Senator.
TOMMY SUGGS
Columbia
President/CEO, Hub Southeast, Carolinas Region; Radio color analyst, USC football
JEFF GRANTZ
Columbia
Grantz and his wife, Jill, are real estate agents.
RON BASS
Little River
National sales manager, WMBF TV.
GARRY HARPER
Spartanburg
Chairman, Spartanburg School District 5 School Board.
GORDON BECKHAM
Atlanta/Des Moines
President/CEO, Infosys McCamish Systems.
MIKE HOLD
Newberry
Associate athletic director/external operations, Newberry College.
TODD ELLIS
Columbia
Attorney, Todd Ellis Law, Irmo; Radio play-by-play broadcaster, USC football.
BOBBY FULLER
Chapin
Owns a State Farm Insurance agency in North Augusta.
STEVE TANEYHILL
Columbia
Owner of Group Therapy tavern in Five Points.
ANTHONY WRIGHT
Charlotte
Trains youth players.
PHIL PETTY
Myrtle Beach
Senior Account Executive, LifeWatch Medical Device Sales.
COREY JENKINS
Columbia
Assistant strength and conditioning coach, USC football.
DONDRIAL PINKINS
Pelham, Ga.
Head football coach, Pelham High School.
SYVELLE NEWTON
Columbia
Graphic arts teacher, Blythewood High; Color analyst for high-school football, WACH Fox.
BLAKE MITCHELL
Charleston
Works in real estate.
CHRIS SMELLEY
Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Head football coach, American Christian Academy.
STEPHEN GARCIA
Tampa, Fla.
Directs quarterback camps and individual QB instruction.
CONNOR SHAW
Chicago and Greenville
On the Bears’ injured reserve list. Lives in Greenville in offseason.
DYLAN THOMPSON
Lake Keowee
Hoping for another shot in the NFL after being released by Los Angeles in the preseason.
