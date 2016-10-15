USC Gamecocks Football

October 15, 2016 11:47 AM

Where are they now? Catching up with former South Carolina QBs

By David Cloninger

JOHNNY GRAMLING

Orangeburg

Retired after operating a farm.

MACKIE PRICKETT

Columbia

Retired after operating a farm in St. Matthews.

ALEX HAWKINS

Denmark

Co-authored two books, “Cooking with Cocky” and “Cooking with Cocky II,” with wife Charlotte.

BOBBY BUNCH

Charleston

President, Bunch Properties of S.C.

STEVE SATTERFIELD

Spartanburg

Retired in 1976 after serving as Wofford’s head coach.

DAN REEVES

Atlanta

Event speaker after a lengthy NFL career as player with the Dallas Cowboys and a head coach with Denver and Atlanta.

MIKE FAIR

Greenville and Columbia

South Carolina’s District 6 Senator.

TOMMY SUGGS

Columbia

President/CEO, Hub Southeast, Carolinas Region; Radio color analyst, USC football

JEFF GRANTZ

Columbia

Grantz and his wife, Jill, are real estate agents.

RON BASS

Little River

National sales manager, WMBF TV.

GARRY HARPER

Spartanburg

Chairman, Spartanburg School District 5 School Board.

GORDON BECKHAM

Atlanta/Des Moines

President/CEO, Infosys McCamish Systems.

MIKE HOLD

Newberry

Associate athletic director/external operations, Newberry College.

TODD ELLIS

Columbia

Attorney, Todd Ellis Law, Irmo; Radio play-by-play broadcaster, USC football.

BOBBY FULLER

Chapin

Owns a State Farm Insurance agency in North Augusta.

STEVE TANEYHILL

Columbia

Owner of Group Therapy tavern in Five Points.

ANTHONY WRIGHT

Charlotte

Trains youth players.

PHIL PETTY

Myrtle Beach

Senior Account Executive, LifeWatch Medical Device Sales.

COREY JENKINS

Columbia

Assistant strength and conditioning coach, USC football.

DONDRIAL PINKINS

Pelham, Ga.

Head football coach, Pelham High School.

SYVELLE NEWTON

Columbia

Graphic arts teacher, Blythewood High; Color analyst for high-school football, WACH Fox.

BLAKE MITCHELL

Charleston

Works in real estate.

CHRIS SMELLEY

Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Head football coach, American Christian Academy.

STEPHEN GARCIA

Tampa, Fla.

Directs quarterback camps and individual QB instruction.

CONNOR SHAW

Chicago and Greenville

On the Bears’ injured reserve list. Lives in Greenville in offseason.

DYLAN THOMPSON

Lake Keowee

Hoping for another shot in the NFL after being released by Los Angeles in the preseason.

