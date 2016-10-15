USC Gamecocks Football

October 15, 2016 1:55 PM

Playing with Heisman winner a highlight of QB Gordon Beckham’s USC career

By David Cloninger

Gordon Beckham started the 1981 and 1982 seasons at South Carolina, bridging the gap between two offenses (hand it to George Rogers, to a pro-style passing game) and two coaches (Jim Carlen to Richard Bell). Today he lives in Atlanta and is President/CEO of Infosys McCamish Systems, which coordinates life insurance administration.

Q: Why USC?

A: “I was being recruited by Tennessee, Auburn, Clemson and North Carolina … they were the other four. The reason for USC was (then-USC assistant and former Georgia quarterback) Ray Goff. He got involved, and me having grown up in Atlanta, I had been a Georgia fan my whole life. Of course I remembered him and he was the difference in my decision-making.”

Q: You didn’t play much your first two seasons but you were able to be part of two bowl teams and a Heisman Trophy campaign. What was that like?

A: “That was probably the highlight of my whole career. We had good football teams. We were really strong on offense and defense. And of course, getting to play with a Heisman winner was really special. Those were fun years.”

Q: You became the starter in 1981. What changed after George Rogers left?

A: “In 1981, we were an average football team. I think we were 6-6 that year. Our team just wasn’t as good as they were my freshman and sophomore years. It was a lot more fun to play than stand on the sidelines holding a clipboard, but we changed the offense. George was gone, so we ran double-tight end, more of a pro-style offense. We had to be more versatile with the attack, so we tried to throw it a little bit more, I guess. We played Clemson really good that year, we were in that game but came up short (the Tigers won 29-13 on the way to the national championship). We had some other good wins that year.”

Q: Jim Carlen was fired in 1981 and Richard Bell took over. How did you handle that?

A: “Well, obviously, coach Carlen was the head coach that recruited me there. I was sad to see him go. I’m not sure if it was the right move, but it seemed to be a political thing between coach Carlen and the administration and I really don’t know what happened. I think we took a step back.”

Q: Did you give pro football a try?

A: “No, I look back and I was largely kind of disappointed with the way college went for me, from a football perspective. I had much higher expectations. I was ready to do something else at that point. My last year wasn’t much fun for me. I was tired of football, and nobody was interested in me anyway.”

Q: When did you get into your present profession?

A: “I joined a bank and was there two years, then I joined an insurance company in marketing and did that till 1995. We were commercialized in 1995, and I’ve been in life insurance administration since.”

Q: Do you ever get back to USC?

A: “I married a girl that went to South Carolina and was from Spartanburg, so we have deep ties with USC. I was very active in the early years, then we had children, so that makes travel difficult, especially when they got involved in sports. I don’t miss any game on TV.”

