South Carolina vs. Tennessee game time set

South Carolina’s football team will got back under the lights against Tennessee.
The Gamecocks-Volunteers game will kick off at Williams-Brice Stadium at 7:15 p.m. on Oct. 29, the SEC announced Monday. The game will be broadcast on either ESPN, ESPN2 or the SEC Network, and the network will be determined after this week’s games are played.
South Carolina (2-4, 1-4 SEC) faces UMass on Saturday, getting a brief break from SEC play.
The Vols have a bye this coming weekend and have lost two in a row to top-10 foes in Texas A&M and Alabama. They started 5-0 and knocked off SEC East contenders Florida and Georgia.
Tennessee leads the all-time series vs. USC 25-7-2.
SEC game times, Oct. 29
▪ Noon, SEC Network: Kentucky at Missouri
▪ 3:30 p.m., CBS: Georgia vs. Florida (in Jacksonville)
▪ 3:30 p.m., SEC Network: Samford at Mississippi State
▪ 7:15 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2 or SEC Network: Auburn at Ole Miss -- OR --- Tennessee at South Carolina
▪ 7:30 p.m., ESPNU: New Mexico State at Texas A&M
