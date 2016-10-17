USC Gamecocks Football

October 17, 2016 11:00 PM

Watch: DJ Swearinger’s big hit on former Clemson receiver

From staff reports

Former South Carolina defensive standout defender D.J. Swearinger delivered this hit on former Clemson wide receiver Charone Peake on Monday night in the Arizona Cardinals’ game against the New York Jets. Swearinger also had an interception in the game.

