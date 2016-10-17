Watch: DJ Swearinger’s big hit on former Clemson receiver

Former South Carolina defensive standout defender D.J. Swearinger delivered this hit on former Clemson wide receiver Charone Peake on Monday night in the Arizona Cardinals’ game against the New York Jets. Swearinger also had an interception in the game.
South Carolina on Clemson crime as D.J. Swearinger lights up Charone Peake. Glad Peake is Ok. pic.twitter.com/i3NVvNEMcG— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) October 18, 2016
That hit. pic.twitter.com/amXA2Z8CCV— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 18, 2016
DJ Swearinger eats WR for lunch just like AW did. pic.twitter.com/dEgcYcjNxu— BeerViewBBQLegend (@TubingTyler) October 18, 2016
Say Hello to @JungleBoi_Swagg ladies & gentlemen #MondayNightFootball #CarolinaMade #BigHits— Shaquille Wilson (@Shaq__Wilson) October 18, 2016
Go @JungleBoi_Swagg cuz that's my @JungleBoi_Swagg— Stephen Garcia (@StephenGarcia) October 18, 2016
