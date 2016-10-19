Gamecocks’ Keir Thomas improving, starting on DL as a freshman

2:34 Will Muschamp 'upbeat and encouraged' about where Gamecocks are Pause

2:07 Muschamp explains QB decision process, but 'Who says we're making a change?'

1:09 USC not sleeping on battle-tested UMass

1:21 USC players: Bowl game goal remains realistic

1:58 If Jake Bentley is starting at QB, mum's the word among USC players

2:22 Gamecocks 'evaluated every position' during bye week with win-now mentality

1:50 USC's Mackie Prickett rose up from third string to QB and Hall of Fame

4:00 QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies

1:18 What Gamecocks football players are saying about freshman QB Jake Bentley

0:33 What kind of steps has the Gamecocks football defense taken after the past two years