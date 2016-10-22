Photos: USC vs UMass football

Gamecock fans celebrate with South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (4) after their win against UMass at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) celebrates his touchdown pass to wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) in the first half against UMass at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Freshman quarterback Jake Bentley (4) throws his first career touchdown pass as a Gamecock during Saturday's game at Williams-Brice stadium when the University of South Carolina Gamecocks took on the University of Massachusetts Minutemen October 22, 2016.
Matt Walsh
Freshman quarterback Jake Bentley celebrates a touchdown during Saturday's game at Williams-Brice stadium when the University of South Carolina Gamecocks took on the University of Massachusetts Minutemen October 22, 2016.
Matt Walsh
South Carolina linebacker TJ Holloman records an interception against UMass on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. October 22, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. October 22, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina linebacker TJ Holloman celebrates his interception in the first half against UMass on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. October 22, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina defensive lineman Dante Sawyer records a tackle against UMass on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. October 22, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina quarterback Brandon McIlwain runs the ball against UMass on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. October 22, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina running back Rico Dowdle gains yardage against UMass on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. October 22, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel gains yardage against UMass on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. October 22, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
Dwayne McLemore
Dwayne McLemore
Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina defensive end Darius English pressures UMass quarterback Andrew Ford on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. October 22, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina receiver Terry Googer records a catch against UMass on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. October 22, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina's Rashad Fenton returns a kickoff on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. October 22, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina linebacker Larenz Bryant pressures UMass quarterback Andrew Ford on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. October 22, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina's Rico Dowdle, Jake Bentley and Deebo Samuel celebrate Dowdle's first quarter touchdown run against UMass on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. October 22, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina defenders tackle UMass running back Marquis Young on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. October 22, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina wide receiver great and 2016 USC Hall of Fame inductee Sidney Rice was at the game Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. October 22, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
Matt Walsh
Matt Walsh
Matt Walsh
Bobby Bentley and Shawn Elliot watch as Freshman quarterback Jake Bentley celebrates his first career touchdown pass as a Gamecock during Saturday's game at Williams-Brice stadium when the University of South Carolina Gamecocks took on the University of Massachusetts Minutemen October 22, 2016.
Matt Walsh
Matt Walsh
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) celebrates a touchdown pass in the first half against UMass at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Matt Walsh
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) delivers a pass in the first half against UMass at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker T.J. Holloman (11) celebrates his interception with teammates in the first half against UMass at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Darius English (5) pressures Massachusetts Minutemen quarterback Andrew Ford (7) into an incomplete pass in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) tries but can't come up with a juggling catch in the first half against UMass at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) catches a long pass for a touchdown in front of Massachusetts Minutemen cornerback Jackson Porter (28) in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) celebrates with his father Bobby Bentley after their win over UMass at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) delivers a pass in the fourth quarter against UMass at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (4) points to the sky after the Gamecocks win over UMass at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Gamecock fans celebrate with South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (4) after their win against UMass at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
A couple of Gamecock fans do a dance in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) celebrates with wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) after a touchdown pass to Bryan Edwards in the first half against UMass at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) avoids pressure in the second half against UMass at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker T.J. Holloman (11) and defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth (90) pressure Massachusetts Minutemen quarterback Andrew Ford (7) into an incomplete pass in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Chris Lammons (3) intercepts a pass in the second half against UMass at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
A Gamecock fan cheers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
A Gamecock fan gathers a few towels as she cheers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
A Gamecock fan cheers at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Ulric Jones (93) blocks a pass from Massachusetts Minutemen quarterback Andrew Ford (7) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) celebrates a touchdown pass with teammate Brandon McIlwain (11) in the first half against UMass at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst (81) looks to run after a catch in the first half against UMass at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) celebrates with his father Bobby Bentley after a touchdown against UMass at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Brandon McIlwain (11) tries to break a tackle on a keeper in the first half against UMass at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) tries to break a tackle after a catch in the first half against UMass at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle tries to break a tackle on a run in the first half against UMass at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle looks for room to run in the second half against UMass at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Larenz Bryant (23) celebrates a stop in the first half against UMass at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) celebrates a touchdown pass in the first half against UMass at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Brandon McIlwain (11) looks for room on a keeper in the second half against UMass at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) delivers a pass on the run in the first half against UMass at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) delivers a touchdown pass in the first half against UMass at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Rashad Fenton (16) brings down Massachusetts Minutemen running back Marquis Young (8) in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks running back David Williams (33) breaks free for a big gain in the first half against UMass at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle stretches out for extra yards on a carry in the first half against UMass at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle looks for room to run on a carry in the first half against UMass at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) breaks free for a big gain after a catch in the first half against UMass at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
USC fans cheer after a score in the first half against UMass at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive backs Chris Lammons (3) and D.J. Smith (24) converge on Massachusetts Minutemen running back Marquis Young (8) in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Mushcamp cheers for his team in the first half against UMass at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina cheerleaders get the crowd pumped up at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
A South Carolina fan watches the game in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
A member of the Air Force Junior ROTC tries to handle the large American Flag in the wind after the National Anthem at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Larenz Bryant (23) heads out onto the field with his teammates at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Gerry Melendez
Gerry Melendez
