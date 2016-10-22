‘Every parent has my number’: Muschamp addresses McIlwain concerns

In the midst of Jake Bentley mania leading up to Saturday’s UMass game, the mother of fellow true freshman quarterback Brandon McIlwain said her piece on Facebook.
She wasn’t happy and voiced her concerns. After Saturday’s win, Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp was asked about the comments and whether he’d spoken to Lena McIlwain.
“I talked to Brandon,” Muschamp said. “We’re on the same page moving forward. Every decision we make in the program, it’s about winning and what’s best for our football program. That’s really what we do. I’m not saying we’re always right. I’m not saying everybody needs to agree with it. But every parent has my number, and I’m as accessible as any head coach in America. If anybody wants to call me and talk to me about a situation, they’re more than welcome.”
McIlwain started three games in a row for the Gamecocks, but after a rough game against Texas A&M, Perry Orth played every snap against Georgia. Bentley, who skipped his senior year of high school to be in the same class as McIlwain, started Saturday following a bye week. McIlwain played as part of a short-yardage package.
He ran for nine yards on three carries against the Minutemen. He has 567 passing yards and two touchdowns on the season.
“Brandon will continue to challenge (Bentley) at the position, just like every other position on our football team,” Muschamp said. “We went into the open weekend and evaluated all of our positions and felt like we needed more production at the position.
“Brandon will continue to improve, I’m very proud of Brandon and the job that he has done. What they’re doing is very difficult, they are playing as true freshman in the Southeastern Conference, much less at the quarterback position.”
