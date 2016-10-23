Mike Davis scores first career TD in first NFL start

Former South Carolina standout Mike Davis started at running back Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers and found the end zone.
Davis scored his first career touchdown from four yards out in the first quarter against Tampa Bay. It was his first-ever NFL start.
Davis ran for more than 2,100 yards and 20 touchdowns in his final two seasons with the Gamecocks and was a fourth-round pick by the 49ers in 2015.
Store that ball somewhere safe @MikeDavisRB! That TD run is the first of his career. #TBvsSF pic.twitter.com/SCpfekTBx3— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 23, 2016
Mike Davis will keep that one! Touchdown, @49ers!!! pic.twitter.com/XobH5YnlnC— Frankie Graziano (@FrankieGrazie6) October 23, 2016
Comments