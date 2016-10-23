USC Gamecocks Football

October 23, 2016 5:22 PM

Mike Davis scores first career TD in first NFL start

From staff reports

Former South Carolina standout Mike Davis started at running back Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers and found the end zone.

Davis scored his first career touchdown from four yards out in the first quarter against Tampa Bay. It was his first-ever NFL start.

Davis ran for more than 2,100 yards and 20 touchdowns in his final two seasons with the Gamecocks and was a fourth-round pick by the 49ers in 2015.

