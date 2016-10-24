Gamecocks in the NFL: Another sack for Melvin Ingram

Jerell Adams, TE, New York Giants
Had one catch for 5 yards in a 17-10 win over Los Angeles. Has three catches for 32 yards for the season.
Antonio Allen, S, New York Jets
Played but had no statistics in a 24-16 win over Baltimore. Has two tackles for the season.
Busta Anderson, TE, Chicago
On practice squad.
Damiere Byrd, WR, Carolina
Waived by Carolina last week but re-added to the practice squad.
A.J. Cann, OL, Jacksonville
Started a 33-16 loss to Oakland. Has started six games for the season.
Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston
The Texans were at Denver late Monday. Has 23 tackles, two sacks and one defended pass for the season.
Jared Cook, TE, Green Bay
Inactive for a 26-10 win over Chicago with a high ankle sprain. Has six catches for 53 yards for the season.
Pharoh Cooper, WR, Los Angeles
Inactive for a 17-10 loss to the New York Giants. Has no statistics for the season.
Chris Culliver, CB, Miami
On reserve physically unable to perform list while rehabbing from a knee injury last year.
Mike Davis, RB, San Francisco
Had seven carries for 21 yards and a touchdown in a 34-17 loss to Tampa Bay. Has 17 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 16 yards for the season.
Patrick DiMarco, FB, Atlanta
Had one catch for 3 yards in a 33-30 loss to San Diego. Has five catches for 45 yards for the season.
Bruce Ellington, WR/KR, San Francisco
On injured reserve. Will not play this season after tearing a hamstring in the preseason.
Stephon Gilmore, CB, Buffalo
Had one tackle and defended a pass in a 28-25 loss to Miami. Has 23 tackles, two interceptions and seven defended passes for the season.
Melvin Ingram, LB, San Diego
Had nine tackles and a sack in a 33-30 win over Atlanta. Has 30 tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble and two defended passes for the season.
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Chicago
Had three catches for 33 yards in a 26-10 loss to Green Bay. Has 32 catches for 520 yards for the season.
Isaiah Johnson, S, Tampa Bay
On practice squad.
T.J. Johnson, OL, Cincinnati
Played in a 31-17 win over Cleveland. Has played in seven games for the season.
Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston
The Texans were at Denver late Monday. Has 23 tackles and five defended passes for the season.
Cliff Matthews, DE, Atlanta
Signed by the Falcons last week. Played but had no statistics in a 33-30 loss to San Diego. Has no statistics for the season.
Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Minnesota
Had one tackle in a 21-10 loss to Philadelphia. Has 29 tackles and two defended passes for the season.
Ronald Patrick, OL, Washington
On practice squad.
Corey Robinson, OL, Detroit
Inactive for a 20-17 win over Washington. Has played in six games with one start for the season.
Connor Shaw, QB, Chicago
On injured reserve. Will not play this season after breaking a leg in the preseason.
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets
Played in a 24-16 win over Baltimore. Has played in one game for the season.
Darian Stewart, S, Denver
The Broncos hosted Houston late Monday. Has 25 tackles for the season.
Ryan Succop, PK, Tennessee
Was 2-for-2 on field goals, 2-for-2 on PATs and had an average of 56.3 yards on six kickoffs in a 34-26 loss to Indianapolis. Is 8-for-10 on field goals, 14-for-15 on PATs and has an average of 62 yards on 33 kickoffs for the season.
D.J. Swearinger, S, Arizona
Had three tackles and defended a pass in a 6-6 tie against Seattle. Has 21 tackles, one sack, two interceptions and five defended passes for the season.
Devin Taylor, DE, Detroit
Had two tackles in a 20-17 win over Washington. Has 21 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one safety and one defended pass for the season.
Brandon Wilds, RB, New York Jets
On practice squad.
