South Carolina vs. Missouri game time set

South Carolina’s football team will find itself back in a late afternoon timeslot as it continues its homestand against Missouri.
The Gamecocks-Tigers game will kick off at Williams-Brice Stadium at 4 p.m. on Nov. 5, the SEC announced Monday. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
South Carolina (3-4, 1-4 SEC) faces Tennessee on Saturday, returning to SEC play after a bye and non-conference game.
Missouri (2-5, 0-3) will face Kentucky this week. The Tigers are coming off a 51-45 loss to Middle Tennessee State. They played close in their SEC opener against Georgia, but lost to LSU and Florida in blowout fashion.
Missouri leads the all-time series 4-2 and has taken the past two. The series since the Tigers joined the SEC is 2-2, with the teams splitting a pair of down-to-the-wire games in 2013 and 2014.
