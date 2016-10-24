South Carolina vs. UMass: 25 things you might have missed

1.Freshman quarterback Jake Bentley made his college debut, throwing for 201 yards and two touchdowns in the 34-28 win against UMass. His yardage total was the most for a Gamecocks freshman since Stephen Garcia in 2008.
2. Freshman tailback Rico Dowdle ran for 87 yards and his second career TD. It's the most yards for a freshman since David Williams had 110 against Furman in 2014.
3. South Carolina won the turnover battle 4-2. For the season, the Gamecocks are plus-three in turnover margin, but Will Muschamp was still not pleased with the defense.
4. Senior linebacker Larenz Bryant, returned from a hamstring injury, and made his first start of the season for the Gamecocks. He made two tackles, and was in on one for loss.
5. The Gamecocks tried out their fifth punt returner in cornerback Chris Lammons and as three of the other four have, he muffed one.
6. Tailback David Williams scored his first touchdown since Nov. 22, 2014 against South Alabama. He finished with 69 rushing yards and two scores.
7. In addition to Bentley, nine other freshmen played. They were QB Brandon McIlwain, DT Keir Thomas, Dowdle, LB T.J. Brunson, WR Chavis Dawkins, TE Kiel Pollard, WR Bryan Edwards, DE D.J. Wonnum, DT Kobe Smith. Bentley, Dowdle and Edwards started.
8. Freshman tight end Kiel Pollard continues to see his role in the offense expand. He often replaces tight end K.C. Crosby in the slot.
9. Offensive tackle Blake Camper saw his first action since suffering a high ankle sprain against Mississippi State the first week of September.
10. Sophomore wide receiver Deebo Samuel had a career-high eight catches for a career-high 106 yards. Hampered by hamstring injuries much of the season, Samuel had eight catches on the season before Saturday.
11. Usual starting tailback A.J. Turner didn't take a carry because of a knee injury according to Will Muschamp. He did mishandle a kickoff.
12. Crosby and Bryan Edwards both caught touchdown passes from Bentley, both deep passes when they made plays against corners in tight coverage.
13. South Carolina’s 27 points at halftime was its most through 30 minutes since putting up 28 against Furman on Oct. 18, 2014.
14. Nine of Jake Bentley’s 26 attempts traveled at least 13 yards past the line of scrimmage, five 25 or more. Another 13 passes were screens or dump offs to running backs thrown behind the line of scrimmage.
15. The Gamecocks eclipsed 20 total points for the first time this season. The prior season-high was 20 against East Carolina.
16. Safety Chris Moody, defensive lineman Darius English, guard Zack Bailey and tight end Hayden Hurst were the captains.
17. South Carolina matched its season win total from 2015 with five games to go.
18. Kicker Elliott Fry had four extra points, bringing his career point total to 323. That puts him seven behind the school record held by Collin Mackie.
19. McIlwain was used in a short-yardage and goal line package, running five times for 17 yards. He had two solid runs, but was also stuffed on a pair of runs.
20. Cornerback Chris Lammons picked off his third pass of the season and recovered a fumble. Linebacker T.J. Holloman also grabbed his second interception of the season, the seventh of his career.
21. USC’s average starting field position was between its 37 and 38 yard line.
22. Announced attendance was 73,428.
23. The 34 points were the most USC had scored since 37 against South Alabama in Nov. 2014.
24. South Carolina defensive backs committed a pair of notable penalties. Safety Chris Moody grabbed a receiver on an uncatchable ball, allowing the Minutemen to convert a third-and-10 on their own 8 to spark their first touchdown drive. In the fourth quarter, Jasper Sasser shoved a receiver going out of bounds, putting the ball on USC’s 11 on a late touchdown drive.
25. UMass was comfortable using the same personnel in different formations, which meant South Carolina’s heavier defensive groups were often stretched to defend in space.
Comments