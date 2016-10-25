Muschamp has reason to bring up sting of Gamecocks-Vols history

Will Muschamp isn’t one to talk about history, certainly not what happened before he arrived at South Carolina.
This week, he made an exception. That’s the nature of the recent USC-Tennessee rivalry, where close finishes have been the norm the past four years.
“In my mind, knowing our league very well, I go back through the Rolodex in my mind, thinking through games and remembering how close these games have been contested,” Muschamp said. “It’s 11 points in four years.”
That’s a trio of three-point games and another decided by two. The Gamecocks won close in 2012 –despite Marcus Lattimore’s second knee injury – lost on a last-second field goal in 2013, blew a 14-point lead in the last five minutes of an overtime loss in 2014 and saw a chance to tie the 2015 game lost with a fumble in field goal range.
That’s why Muschamp brought it up Monday morning. He wanted to impress upon his players the importance of preparation in close games.
But the players still have scars from the close defeats.
“That was a real sour taste,” defensive end Dante Sawyer said of the 2015 finish. “I feel like we could have pulled that one out. It is what it is. We’re here now.”
Quick return
Things are looking good for South Carolina to have key defensive cog Jonathan Walton back. The senior missed the UMass game after having his knee scoped, but was on the practice field Monday.
“Today is my first day running around in full pads, hitting and stuff,” Walton said. “I think I did good. Felt great. I’m going to see what the coaches thinks.”
The senior has been heavily used and ranks seventh on the team with 29 tackles, along with two for loss, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble.
“I’d say I’m back to 100 percent,” Walton said. “The doctors did a good job of rehabbing me. Taking care of me.”
Notes
▪ Guard Cory Helms hasn’t taken any snaps at center, despite the return of fellow guard Donell Stanley to the practice field. Stanley missed the past six games with an ankle injury Muschamp said could have sidelined him for the year.
▪ When asked about Tennessee power back Jalen Hurd (6-foot-4, 240 pounds), Gamecocks defensive end Dante Sawyer said, “When he’s running that ball, he’s leaning forward. He’s bringing a lot of butt behind him.”
