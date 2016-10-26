Bobby Bentley not letting son’s success be a distraction

The photo makes it seem almost business-like.
There’s South Carolina freshman quarterback Jake Bentley, just at the end of winning his first college start, hand locked with his father Bobby, South Carolina’s running backs coach. There’s at most a hint of a smile on their faces, without much exuberance showing outwardly from father to son.
Being able to maintain that sort of distance and professionalism was something Bobby Bentley showed all through his son’s first college game.
“Honestly, coach Bentley acts like it ain’t even his son when we’re on the football field,” running back David Williams said. “But outside the football field, they’re talking and bonding.”
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp downplayed the father-as-coach factor.
“I think that I’ve coached a bunch of guys (whose) dads were lawyers, and they were prepared well, too,” Muschamp said. “So I think there’s a little bit much made of that.”
Twitter star
Usually offensive linemen don’t get much shine on the highlight reels, but Gamecocks center Cory Helms got a moment on social media.
The video was a fourth-down counter run in which he came across and bulldozed a UMass defender. It came from an unusual source.
“My mom tweeted it,” Helms said.
But his teammates, including wide receiver Bryan Edwards, circulated it , giving it a little traction.
“I’d click on Twitter and I’d see it pop up,” Helms said. “It’s pretty cool. The offensive line guy in Arizona tweeted it.”
That’s LeCharles Bentley, a former Pro Bowl player and All-American center who’s now one of the top trainers for the position. The Ohio State great tweeted “Word on the street is #51 is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon... #Awesomeness.”
Word on the street is #51 is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon... #Awesomeness https://t.co/thIEruu7th— LeCharles Bentley (@OLineWorld65) October 22, 2016
Waiting their turn(overs)
Tennessee has started well in 2016, despite being loose with the ball. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs has tossed an interception in every game, and the Volunteers have put the ball on the ground 21 times, losing nine.
Only five teams have more turnovers than the Vols, and two of those have played one more game.
That has safety D.J. Smith excited.
“Hopefully Chris (Lammons) makes some big plays,” Smith said. “Hopefully I make some big plays. Hopefully the defense makes some big plays and we get like six turnovers. That’s what I want, six of them, yeah.”
Run, run, run again
When asked about what stood out about Tennessee’s passing game, Gamecocks cornerback Jamarcus King said not much. That’s not a slight. It’s just the power running game will clearly be the tip of the spear , and the Vols’ aerial attack will follow.
“They have a good, physical run game, and the pass game will come off play-action and deep shots,” King said.
