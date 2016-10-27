USC freshman breakdown: Who’s started or played, and who’s likely to redshirt

South Carolina has had more true freshman starters – seven – than any other team in the country.
Among the freshman starters have been quarterbacks Jake Bentley and Brandon McIlwain.
The other five true freshman starters are: wide receivers Randrecous Davis, Chavis Dawkins and Bryan Edwards; defensive tackle Keir Thomas; and running back Rico Dowdle.
Including the seven freshmen, USC has had a total of 19 first-time starters this season.
Here’s a breakdown:
Freshman starters
▪ QB Jake Bentley: Started in the one game he has played (vs. UMass.). ... Is 17-of-26 passing with 201 yards and two touchdowns.
▪ QB Brandon McIlwain: Played in six of seven games, with three starts. ... Is 56-of-106 passing for 567 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
▪ RB Rico Dowdle: After offseason surgery, has played in last three games, with one start. ... Has 164 yards rushing, leads running backs with 5.1 yards per carry and 54.7 yards per game.
▪ WR Randrecous Davis: Played in two games, started against ECU ... Has missed last four games with hamstring injury. ... Three catches for 45 yards.
▪ WR Chavis Dawkins: Has played in last five games, starting once (Texas A&M). ... Has seven catches for 35 yards.
▪ WR Bryan Edwards: Six starts, with one game missed because of an injury. ... Has 23 receptions for 300 yards and one touchdown.
▪ DE Keir Thomas: Played in all seven games, with two starts. ... Has 14 tackles, including two for loss and a sack. Also has a forced fumble.
Freshmen who have played
▪ WR Korey Banks: Played briefly against Texas A&M with no receptions.
▪ TE Kiel Pollard: Has played in six straight games since not seeing action in the opener. ... Has one catch for 18 yards.
▪ LB T.J. Brunson: Has played in all seven games. ... Has 10 tackles.
▪ DE D.J. Wonnum: Has played in all seven games. ... Has 16 tackles, including two for loss and one sack.
▪ DT Kobe Smith: Has played in six of seven games (did not play vs. Texas A&M). ... Has one tackle.
Freshmen likely to redshirt
RB C.J. Freeman
TE Evan Hinson
TE Robert Tucker III
OL Sindarius Hutcherson
OL Pete Leota
OL Will Putnam
CB Chris Smith
DL Griffin Gentry
DL Stephon Taylor
DL Aaron Thompson
DL Darius Whitfield
