Photos: USC vs. Tennessee

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) delivers a pass in the first half against Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) delivers a long pass to wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) in the first quarter against Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) makes a one-handed catch to set up a touchdown in the first quarter against Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Dante Sawyer (95) sacks Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Jonathan Walton (28) sacks Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jamarcus King (7) celebrates an interception in the first half against Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) is brought down by the Gamecock defense including linebacker Jonathan Walton (28) in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) can't get a way from the defense including defensive lineman Dante Sawyer (95) in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp yells at the officials after a penalty in the first half against Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) looks downfield in the first half against Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle (23) scores a touchdown in the first quarter against Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates his touchdown catch in the second quarter against Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
USC fans arrive in costume to watch the game against Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
USC fans arrive in costume to watch the game against Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (4) signals as running back Rico Dowdle scores a touchdown during of the first half of the game against Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina defensive back Jamarcus King (7) fights though a block to tackle Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Josh Smith (25) during of the first half of the game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina linebacker Jonathan Walton (28), defensive back D.J. Smith (24) and defensive back Chris Lammons (3) celebrate a tackle on Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Tyler Byrd (10) during of the first half of the game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina linebacker Jonathan Walton (28) tackles Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joshua Hobbs (11) during of the first half of the game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina defensive lineman Dante Sawyer (95) and linebacker Jonathan Walton (28) celebrate a tackle during of the first half of the game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) scores a touchdown during of the first half of the game against Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina cornerback Chris Lammons was ejected for fighting Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. 10/29/16
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina's Dante Sawyer tackles Tennessee's John Kelly on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. 10/29/16
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
Former South Carolina wide receiver Pharoh Cooper is welcomed back during the game Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. 10/29/16
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley passes the ball against Tennessee on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. 10/29/16
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina's Rico Dowdle celebrates a touchdown against Tennessee on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. 10/29/16
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina's Chaz Elder (17) brings down Tennessee's Jalen Hurd on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. 10/29/16
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina's TJ Holloman tackles Tennessee's Evan Berry on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. 10/29/16
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
Former South Carolina quarterback Stephen Garcia was on the sideline Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. 10/29/16
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina's Rico Dowdle carries the ball against Tennessee on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. 10/29/16
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
Tennessee sacks South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. 10/29/16
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina's DJ Smith and Dante Sawyer tackle Tennessee's Jason Croom on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. 10/29/16
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina's Rashad Fenton and Bryson Allen-Williams celebrate a fourth-down stop against Tennessee on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. 10/29/16
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. 10/29/16
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley runs upfield on a fourth-down conversion against Tennessee on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. 10/29/16
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com