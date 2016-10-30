News
Sports
Go Gamecocks
Go Columbia
Sign In
Subscribe
Sign In
Subscribe
Customer Service
Customer Service
E-Edition
About Us
Contact Us
Archive Search
Photo Posters
Obituaries
News
All News
Local News
Crime & Courts
Business
Politics
Education
Military
State
Nation/World
Civil Rights
Charleston Shootings
Data, Weather and Traffic
Databases
Weather
Traffic
Politics
All Politics
Elections 2016
The Buzz
SC Salary Database
GoGamecocks
All GoGamecocks
Football
Recruiting
Phil Kornblut
Baseball
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball
Other Sports
Columnists
Josh Kendall
David Cloninger
Sports
Sports
GoGamecocks.com
Clemson Tigers
High School Sports
College
NFL
NBA
NASCAR
MLB
Golf
Columnists
Baxter's Blitz
GoColumbia
All GoColumbia
Entertainment
Celebrities
Contests
Events & Movies
Events Calendar
Movies
Living
All Living
Food & Drink
Pets
Health
Home & Garden
Religion News
Entertainment
Books
Social
Place Announcement
Features
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Special Sections
Living Here Guide
Opinion
All Opinion
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter or Op-Ed Column
Editorials
Opinion Extra
Columnists
Cindi Ross Scoppe
Robert Ariail
Business
Business
National Business
Technology
Shop Around
Local Deals
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Virtual Career Fair
Cars
Homes
Rentals
Place an ad
USC Gamecocks Football
October 30, 2016 11:42 AM
Watch key plays from South Carolina’s win vs. Tennessee
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
1:18
South Carolina celebrates win over Tennessee
Pause
1:10
South Carolina vs. Tennessee: 3 things we learned
3:07
Clemson QB Deshaun Watson proud to have consecutive wins over FSU
2:23
Will Muschamp reacts after win over Tennessee: 'What a great win'
2:19
Clemson tight end Jordan Leggett recaps game winning touchdown at FSU
2:36
Gun issues committee holds final meeting
2:13
Game preview: Night game on tap for South Carolina vs. Tennessee
4:00
QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies
1:04
Muschamp on freshmen: 'We expect them to play at a high level'
3:26
Dabo Swinney: Win over FSU was a Clemson record
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
Carson Mason awards game balls to some of the top performances in South Carolina's win over Tennessee.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
1
of 2
i
By Ben Breiner
bbreiner@thestate.com
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Deebo Samuel’s first-quarter, one-handed grab
Rico Dowdle opens the scoring
Jamarcus King’s interceptions
Jake Bentley finds Bryan Edwards for a 17-yard score
Gamecocks defense bows up on 4th down
Rico Dowdle gets loose for 40
Jake Bentley shakes free around right end for six
K.C. Crosby blows by the D for a 16-yard TD
That last call
Related content
Game Balls: Top USC performances against Tennessee
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
USC Gamecocks Football
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
1:18
South Carolina celebrates win over Tennessee
Pause
1:10
South Carolina vs. Tennessee: 3 things we learned
3:07
Clemson QB Deshaun Watson proud to have consecutive wins over FSU
2:23
Will Muschamp reacts after win over Tennessee: 'What a great win'
2:19
Clemson tight end Jordan Leggett recaps game winning touchdown at FSU
2:36
Gun issues committee holds final meeting
2:13
Game preview: Night game on tap for South Carolina vs. Tennessee
4:00
QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies
1:04
Muschamp on freshmen: 'We expect them to play at a high level'
3:26
Dabo Swinney: Win over FSU was a Clemson record
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
8 hours ago
Game Balls: Top USC performances against Tennessee
1:02
8 hours ago
Game Balls: Top USC performances against Tennessee
1:04
8 hours ago
Muschamp on freshmen: 'We expect them to play at a high level'
1:10
8 hours ago
South Carolina vs. Tennessee: 3 things we learned
View more video
USC Gamecocks Football
Watch key plays from South Carolina’s win vs. Tennessee
Game Balls: Top USC performances against Tennessee
‘Best fans in the world’: Raucous atmosphere scores big in USC win
South Carolina vs. Tennessee: 3 things we learned
Gamecocks’ Jake Bentley stands tall in face of Vols pass rush
Sports Videos
Comments