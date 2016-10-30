USC Gamecocks Football

October 30, 2016 11:42 AM

Watch key plays from South Carolina’s win vs. Tennessee

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

Deebo Samuel’s first-quarter, one-handed grab

Rico Dowdle opens the scoring

Jamarcus King’s interceptions

Jake Bentley finds Bryan Edwards for a 17-yard score

Gamecocks defense bows up on 4th down

Rico Dowdle gets loose for 40

Jake Bentley shakes free around right end for six

K.C. Crosby blows by the D for a 16-yard TD

That last call

USC Gamecocks Football

Game Balls: Top USC performances against Tennessee

