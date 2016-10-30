‘Future is bright’: Gamecocks hope to capitalize on big win

Raw video as South Carolina celebrates the win over Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (4) celebrates the 24-21 win over Tennessee with the fans at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday.
South Carolina defensive back Steven Montac (22) and defensive back Jamarcus King (7) celebrate the 24-21 win over Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) delivers a pass in the first half against Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) delivers a long pass to wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) in the first quarter against Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) makes a one-handed catch to set up a touchdown in the first quarter against Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Dante Sawyer (95) sacks Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Jonathan Walton (28) sacks Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jamarcus King (7) celebrates an interception in the first half against Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) is brought down by the Gamecock defense including linebacker Jonathan Walton (28) in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) can't get a way from the defense including defensive lineman Dante Sawyer (95) in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp yells at the officials after a penalty in the first half against Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) looks downfield in the first half against Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle (23) scores a touchdown in the first quarter against Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates his touchdown catch in the second quarter against Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
USC fans arrive in costume to watch the game against Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
USC fans arrive in costume to watch the game against Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (4) signals as running back Rico Dowdle scores a touchdown during of the first half of the game against Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
South Carolina defensive back Jamarcus King (7) fights though a block to tackle Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Josh Smith (25) during of the first half of the game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
South Carolina linebacker Jonathan Walton (28), defensive back D.J. Smith (24) and defensive back Chris Lammons (3) celebrate a tackle on Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Tyler Byrd (10) during of the first half of the game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
South Carolina linebacker Jonathan Walton (28) tackles Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joshua Hobbs (11) during of the first half of the game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
South Carolina defensive lineman Dante Sawyer (95) and linebacker Jonathan Walton (28) celebrate a tackle during of the first half of the game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
South Carolina wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) scores a touchdown during of the first half of the game against Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
South Carolina cornerback Chris Lammons was ejected for fighting Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. 10/29/16
South Carolina's Dante Sawyer tackles Tennessee's John Kelly on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. 10/29/16
Former South Carolina wide receiver Pharoh Cooper is welcomed back during the game Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. 10/29/16
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley passes the ball against Tennessee on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. 10/29/16
South Carolina's Rico Dowdle celebrates a touchdown against Tennessee on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. 10/29/16
South Carolina's Chaz Elder (17) brings down Tennessee's Jalen Hurd on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. 10/29/16
South Carolina's TJ Holloman tackles Tennessee's Evan Berry on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. 10/29/16
Former South Carolina quarterback Stephen Garcia was on the sideline Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. 10/29/16
South Carolina's Rico Dowdle carries the ball against Tennessee on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. 10/29/16
Tennessee sacks South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. 10/29/16
South Carolina's DJ Smith and Dante Sawyer tackle Tennessee's Jason Croom on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. 10/29/16
South Carolina's Rashad Fenton and Bryson Allen-Williams celebrate a fourth-down stop against Tennessee on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. 10/29/16
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. 10/29/16
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley runs upfield on a fourth-down conversion against Tennessee on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. 10/29/16
The South Carolina players and fans celebrate the 24-21 win over Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
South Carolina running backs coach Bobby Bentley celebrates the 24-21 win over Tennessee with his son, South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (4) at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
South Carolina running backs coach Bobby Bentley celebrates the 24-21 win over Tennessee with his son, South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (4) at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (4) celebrates the 24-21 win over Tennessee with the fans at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp celebrates the 24-21 win over Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) pulls down a pass for a first down during the second half of the 24-21 win over Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (4) gets a first down near the goal line during the second half of the 24-21 win over Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) gets the ball near the goal line during the second half of the 24-21 win over Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
South Carolina place kicker Elliott Fry (29) hits a field goal during the second half of the 24-21 win over Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Tennessee place kicker Aaron Medley (25) attempt a field goal to tie the game, but it missed and the Gamecocks won 24-21 win over Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
South Carolina running back Rico Dowdle (23) picks up a first down during the second half of the 24-21 win over Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
The South Carolina bench erupts at the end of the game where the Gamecocks beat Tennessee 24-21at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
South Carolina wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) picks up a crucial first down during the second half of the 24-21 win over Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
South Carolina running back A.J. Turner (25) cuts up the middle during the second half of the 24-21 win over Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
South Carolina running back A.J. Turner (25) tries to break away from Volunteers defensive back Nigel Warrior (18) during the second half of the 24-21 win over Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
South Carolina tight end K.C. Crosby (3) dances after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the 24-21 win over Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Many of the South Carolina fans dressed for Halloween as they watched the 24-21 win over Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (4) is tackled during the second half of the 24-21 win over Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Offensive linemen Malik Young (77) and Cory Helms (51) clear the way for running back A.J. Turner (25) during the second half of the 24-21 win over Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Many of the South Carolina fans dressed for Halloween as they watched the 24-21 win over Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp argues a call during the second half of the 24-21 win over Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Many of the South Carolina fans dressed for Halloween as they watched the 24-21 win over Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Many of the South Carolina fans dressed for Halloween as they watched the 24-21 win over Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 29, 2016.
