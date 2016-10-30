USC Gamecocks Football

No further discipline for USC corner Chris Lammons

Cornerback Chris Lammons, who was ejected from Saturday’s game for throwing two punches, won’t be disciplined further by the team.

“Nobody feels worse about it than Chris. He has apologized,” Will Muschamp said Sunday night on his weekly teleconference. “He lost his composure. It’s happened to me a few times.”

Injury report

Offensive guard Donnell Stanley (ankle) remains questionable for the Missouri game. Stanley dressed Saturday, but didn’t play. He’s been out since the opening game. Freshman linebacker T.J. Brunson suffered an ankle sprain against Tennessee and is questionable for the Missouri game.

Take a break

Muschamp gave the players Sunday off. The Gamecocks normally hold a Sunday evening practice. “We were just getting to that point of the season where we’re really banged up and we needed a break,” he said.

Weekly kudos

South Carolina’s players of the game were running back Rico Dowdle (offense), quarterback Jake Bentley (offense), tight end Hayden Hurst (offense), defensive end Dante Sawyer (defense) and cornerback Jamarcus King (defense).

Game info

Who: Missouri at USC

When: 4 p.m., Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Line: USC by 5

