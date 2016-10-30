No further discipline for USC corner Chris Lammons

Cornerback Chris Lammons, who was ejected from Saturday’s game for throwing two punches, won’t be disciplined further by the team.
“Nobody feels worse about it than Chris. He has apologized,” Will Muschamp said Sunday night on his weekly teleconference. “He lost his composure. It’s happened to me a few times.”
Injury report
Offensive guard Donnell Stanley (ankle) remains questionable for the Missouri game. Stanley dressed Saturday, but didn’t play. He’s been out since the opening game. Freshman linebacker T.J. Brunson suffered an ankle sprain against Tennessee and is questionable for the Missouri game.
Take a break
Muschamp gave the players Sunday off. The Gamecocks normally hold a Sunday evening practice. “We were just getting to that point of the season where we’re really banged up and we needed a break,” he said.
Weekly kudos
South Carolina’s players of the game were running back Rico Dowdle (offense), quarterback Jake Bentley (offense), tight end Hayden Hurst (offense), defensive end Dante Sawyer (defense) and cornerback Jamarcus King (defense).
USC adjusted to UT's pressure by going to more seven-man fronts. That's why Hurst was a player of the game. Had some good blocks.— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) October 30, 2016
A team goal is a bowl game. That's something USC talks about a lot. "That's what we plan on doing."— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) October 30, 2016
On D.J. Smith's targeting ejection: Unfortunate, but they coach to not hit with forearms. That causes the receiver's helmet to lower.— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) October 30, 2016
Muschamp will coach Smith to wrap instead of come with arms raised. "I played the position. It's hard. Just got to coach the guy up."— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) October 30, 2016
On McIlwain: Rest of team missed a cut on a bootleg on one play last night. "Been effective at times, and it will be again."— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) October 30, 2016
Muschamp: Multiple issues on pass protection, not all on offensive line.— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) October 30, 2016
Game info
Who: Missouri at USC
When: 4 p.m., Saturday
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Line: USC by 5
