Gamecocks punter Sean Kelly nominated for Ray Guy award

South Carolina senior punter Sean Kelly is one of 66 players nominated for the 2016 Ray Guy Award, the Augusta Sports Council announced today.
Kelly, a 5-10, 190-pounder from Oakland, Fla., has booted 51 punts this season for a 41.6-yard average. Of his 51 punts, 22 have been inside the 20 with only three touchbacks. Eight of his punts have traveled 50 yards or longer, including a season-best 66-yarder.
The list of candidates will be narrowed down to ten semifinalists to be announced on Friday, November 11.
