USC Gamecocks Football

October 31, 2016 11:43 AM

Gamecocks football back in several bowl projections

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

The September loss to Kentucky appeared, at the time, to put South Carolina’s hopes for a postseason bowl on life support.

Consider Saturday’s win against Tennessee as a jolt back to life.

The Gamecocks appeared in bowl projections from SBNation, SportingNews, and CBS.

▪  CBS put the Gamecocks in the Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State on Dec. 28 in Houston.

▪  SBNation had USC facing Indiana in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 in Nashville

▪  SportingNews projected the Gamecocks will play Wake Forest in the Belk Bowl in Charlotte on Dec. 29.

Related content

USC Gamecocks Football

Comments

Videos

Game Balls: Top USC performances against Tennessee

View more video

Sports Videos