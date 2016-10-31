Gamecocks football back in several bowl projections

The September loss to Kentucky appeared, at the time, to put South Carolina’s hopes for a postseason bowl on life support.
Consider Saturday’s win against Tennessee as a jolt back to life.
The Gamecocks appeared in bowl projections from SBNation, SportingNews, and CBS.
▪ CBS put the Gamecocks in the Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State on Dec. 28 in Houston.
▪ SBNation had USC facing Indiana in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 in Nashville
▪ SportingNews projected the Gamecocks will play Wake Forest in the Belk Bowl in Charlotte on Dec. 29.
