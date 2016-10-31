USC’s Jamarcus King named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

South Carolina cornerback Jamarcus King has shown a knack for making crucial athletic plays, often in big moments.
Monday the SEC rewarded him for it.
King was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after his two-interception performance against Tennessee. he picked off a Josh Dobbs pass early to set up a short Gamecocks touchdown drive and again hauled in a Dobbs pass in the fourth to end the Volunteers’ last good scoring chance.
• Intercepted two passes in the Gamecocks’ 24-21 win.— SEC (@SEC) October 31, 2016
• Added 5 solo tackles & a pair of pass break ups.@GamecockFB's King is the DPOTW. pic.twitter.com/xzVbb7jwDW
King added five tackles and has a couple nice plays in run support. The Gamecocks limited Dobbs to just 12-of-26 for the game for 161 yards.
