October 31, 2016 12:14 PM

USC’s Jamarcus King named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

By Ben Breiner

South Carolina cornerback Jamarcus King has shown a knack for making crucial athletic plays, often in big moments.

Monday the SEC rewarded him for it.

King was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after his two-interception performance against Tennessee. he picked off a Josh Dobbs pass early to set up a short Gamecocks touchdown drive and again hauled in a Dobbs pass in the fourth to end the Volunteers’ last good scoring chance.

King added five tackles and has a couple nice plays in run support. The Gamecocks limited Dobbs to just 12-of-26 for the game for 161 yards.

