Gamecocks in the NFL: Darian Stewart grabs key interception

Jerell Adams, TE, New York Giants
On bye week. Has three catches for 32 yards for the season.
Antonio Allen, S, New York Jets
Played but had no statistics in a 31-28 win over Cleveland. Has two tackles for the season.
Busta Anderson, TE, Chicago
On practice squad/injured.
Damiere Byrd, WR, Carolina
On practice squad.
A.J. Cann, OL, Jacksonville
Started a 36-22 loss to Tennessee. Has started seven games for the season.
Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston
Had three tackles and a sack in a 20-13 win over Detroit. Has 30 tackles, three sacks and one defended pass for the season.
Jared Cook, TE, Green Bay
Inactive for a 33-32 loss to Atlanta with a high ankle sprain. Has six catches for 53 yards for the season.
Pharoh Cooper, WR, Los Angeles
On bye week. Has no statistics for the season.
Chris Culliver, CB, Miami
On reserve physically unable to perform list while rehabbing from a knee injury last year.
Mike Davis, RB, San Francisco
On bye week. Has 17 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 16 yards for the season.
Patrick DiMarco, FB, Atlanta
Played but had no statistics in a 33-32 win over Green Bay. Has five catches for 45 yards for the season.
Bruce Ellington, WR/KR, San Francisco
On injured reserve. Will not play this season after tearing a hamstring in the preseason.
Stephon Gilmore, CB, Buffalo
Had three tackles in a 41-25 loss to New England. Has 26 tackles, two interceptions and seven defended passes for the season.
Melvin Ingram, LB, San Diego
Had three tackles, one sack and forced a fumble in a 27-19 loss to Denver. Has 33 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and two defended passes for the season.
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Chicago
The Bears were at Minnesota late Monday. Has 32 catches for 520 yards for the season.
Isaiah Johnson, S, Tampa Bay
On practice squad.
T.J. Johnson, OL, Cincinnati
Played in a 27-27 tie with Washington. Has played in eight games for the season.
Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston
Had two tackles in a 20-13 win over Detroit. Has 26 tackles and five defended passes for the season.
Cliff Matthews, DE, Atlanta
Did not play in a 33-32 win over Green Bay. Has no statistics for the season.
Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Minnesota
The Vikings hosted Chicago late Monday. Has 29 tackles and two defended passes for the season.
Ronald Patrick, OL, Washington
On practice squad.
Kelcy Quarles, DT, Indianapolis
On practice squad.
Corey Robinson, OL, Detroit
Inactive for a 20-13 loss to Houston. Has played in six games with one start for the season.
Connor Shaw, QB, Chicago
On injured reserve. Will not play this season after breaking a leg in the preseason.
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets
Played in a 31-28 win over Cleveland. Has played in two games for the season.
Darian Stewart, S, Denver
Had three tackles, one defended pass and an interception in a 27-19 win over San Diego. Has 33 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and one defended pass for the season.
Ryan Succop, PK, Tennessee
Was 3-for-3 on field goals, 3-for-4 on PATs and had an average of 64 yards on seven kickoffs in a 36-22 win over Jacksonville. Is 11-for-13 on field goals, 17-for-19 on PATs and has an average of 62.4 yards on 40 kickoffs for the season.
D.J. Swearinger, S, Arizona
Had seven tackles in a 30-20 loss to Carolina. Has 28 tackles, one sack, two interceptions and five defended passes for the season.
Devin Taylor, DE, Detroit
Had one tackle in a 20-13 loss to Houston. Has 22 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one safety and one defended pass for the season.
Brandon Wilds, RB, New York Jets
On practice squad.
