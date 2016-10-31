Announcement for USC-Florida kickoff time pushed back

South Carolina fans will have to wait to find out when coach Will Muschamp’s first game against his former team, Florida, will kick off.
The SEC announced Monday that CBS exercised a six-day option for Nov. 12 games. That means the Gamecocks-Gators game is among five that will be held for selection by CBS, ESPN and the SEC Network. Game times will be announced Sunday.
The other four are: LSU at Arkansas, Auburn at Georgia, Kentucky at Tennessee and Ole Miss at Texas A&M.
CBS has first selection for the 3:30 window; ESPN has second selection for the 7 pm window; CBS has third selection for the Noon window, SEC Network has fourth and fifth selections for the Noon ET and 7:30 windows.
Mississippi State-Alabama will be at Noon on ESPN, while Vanderbilt-Missouri got the 3:30 slot on SEC Network.
