South Carolina vs. Tennessee: 25 things you might have missed

1. South Carolina beat a ranked opponent for the first time since knocking off No. 6 Georgia on Sept. 13, 2014. It snaps a seven-game losing streak to ranked foes.
2. Freshman running back Rico Dowdle ran for 127 yards, the most of any Gamecocks back this season. It was his first career 100-yard game.
3. Freshman quarterback Jake Bentley connected on 15 of 20 passes and threw for 167 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He’s now 2-0 as a starter.
4. Cornerback Jamarcus King picked off two passes from Vols QB Josh Dobbs. He also recorded five tackles, and earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors for the performance.
5. Will Muschamp moved to 5-0 as a head coach against Tennessee. This is Butch Jones’ first loss to South Carolina at Tennessee.
6. Two Gamecocks defensive backs were ejected. Chris Lammons threw a punch in the first quarter. Safety D.J. Smith was called for targeting in the fourth quarter, and will miss the first half vs. Missouri.
7. Kicker Elliott Fry is one point away from tying Collin Mackie for the South Carolina career scoring record. His 28-yard field goal in the third quarter moved him to 16th in SEC history for career scoring with 329 points.
8. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was in the press box at Williams-Brice on Saturday night.
9. Former Gamecocks and current Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Pharoh Cooper was in the stadium and got an ovation from the crowd during a TV timeout.
10. South Carolina held the Volunteers under 297 yards of total offense. They also allowed only 3.7 yards per carry against Tennessee’s power running game.
11. Tight end Hayden Hurst received a player of the game designation from the staff for his blocking. Tennessee sacked Bentley six times, and Hurst was kept in late to help with pass protection.
12. Ten freshmen played for USC: Bentley, WR Korey Banks, QB Brandon McIlwain, DT Keir Thomas, Dowdle, LB T.J. Brunson, WR Chavis Dawkins, TE Kiel Pollard, WR Bryan Edwards, DE D.J. Wonnum.
13. Jake Bentley’s 35-yard touchdown pass to tight end K.C. Crosby was set up by USC’s offense earlier in the game. Bentley pump faked a screen, the defense bit and Crosby had already shot downfield uncovered.
14. It was the fifth consecutive game in the series decided by three points or fewer. South Carolina had lost the previous three.
15. South Carolina scored two touchdowns in the first half. They’d scored two touchdowns total in the first halves of their first five SEC games.
16. Gamecocks fans booed the coaching staff’s decision to run out the clock at the end of the second quarter. USC got the ball on its own 24 with 1:49 on the clock. Muschamp said protection issues made the staff reluctant to get aggressive.
17. USC’s players wore all-black uniforms. It was the second time they wore it this season (Georgia), and the third time ever.
18. Guard Cory Helms, defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth, linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams and wide receiver Deebo Samuel were captains.
19. Attendance was 78,696.
20. Defensive end Dante Sawyer only had two tackles, but he had a pair of plays where he chased down Vols players in space and turned possible big plays into losses.
