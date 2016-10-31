USC Gamecocks Football

October 31, 2016 8:13 PM

Gamecocks Kirk Herbstreit’s ‘top performer’ for Week 9

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

Knock off a ranked team with a young squad, and you’ll get some national attention.

South Carolina pulled it off Saturday against Tennessee and got a little shout out Monday from Kirk Herbstreit, ESPN’s top college football color commentator. He listed South Carolina as his top performer for the week in a tweet Monday night.

The Gamecocks got their first win against a ranked team since early in 2014 and also dealt a big blow to Tennessee’s division title hopes.

