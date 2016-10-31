Gamecocks Kirk Herbstreit’s ‘top performer’ for Week 9

Knock off a ranked team with a young squad, and you’ll get some national attention.
South Carolina pulled it off Saturday against Tennessee and got a little shout out Monday from Kirk Herbstreit, ESPN’s top college football color commentator. He listed South Carolina as his top performer for the week in a tweet Monday night.
My top PERFORMERS for WK 9— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 31, 2016
Team
1-S.Carolina
2-Clemson
3-Wyoming
4-Wis
5-Tex
Player
1-S.Barkley
2-J.Thomas
3-D.Foreman
4-J.Leggett
5-R.Jones
The Gamecocks got their first win against a ranked team since early in 2014 and also dealt a big blow to Tennessee’s division title hopes.
